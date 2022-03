One of the biggest beefs rock and metal fans have had came when the Rock Hall started inducting rappers for the first time. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five were the first to go in in 2007 and a steady stream of rappers have followed, with two more rap acts on the nominations list this year. But it should be noted both Eminem and A Tribe Called Quest do have ties to the rock world.

