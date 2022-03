The Heckart Community Center is now officially open, after a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting were held Friday morning, with hundreds of people attending the event. The dedication ceremony was held in the gym, with numerous speeches by local dignitaries, followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony inside the front entrance. Rain was a constant presence all day, outside the center, but the mood was warm and cheery inside.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO