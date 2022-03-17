ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

RIT scientists part of massive study on clover showing urbanization drives adaptive evolution

rit.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester Institute of Technology contributed to a massive study on a tiny roadside weed that shows urbanization is leading to adaptive evolution at a global scale. As part of the Global Urban Evolution Project (GLUE) project, scientists from 160 cities across six continents collected more than 110,000 samples of white clover...

www.rit.edu

