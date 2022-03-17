The Golden Boys Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra Are Back in Business

Chefs Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro Mentor All-Star Cast in New Season. Premiering Sunday, April 24th on Food Network and discovery+. NEW YORK – March 16, 2022 – The 90’s are back in a big way with the star-studded series Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90’s premiering Sunday, April 24th at 9pm (all times ET/PT) on Food Network and streaming on discovery+. In the new season, Anne Burrell is joined for the first time by Jeff Mauro to transform a roster of retro celebrity recruits from clueless in the kitchen to totally rad cooks. While these recruits were Hollywood darlings on television in the 90’s, they never won anyone over with their cooking – so Anne and Jeff guide them through a series of rigorous challenges to improve their culinary game. From a short-order diner relay to superhero-themed obstacle course, the challenges are wilder and more outrageous than ever. Only the most-improved star left standing at the finale wins $25,000 for the charity of their choice and bragging rights for their team mentor. The recruits are: Lori Beth Denberg (All That), Elisa Donovan (Clueless), Tracey Gold (Growing Pains), Jennie Kwan (California Dreams), Matthew Lawrence (Boy Meets World), Mark Long (Road Rules), Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Nicholle Tom (The Nanny) and Curtis Williams (The Parent ‘Hood).

