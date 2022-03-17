ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where the Buffalo Bills will select in 2022 NFL draft

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Earlier this week, the NFL announced which teams would be receiving compensatory picks at the upcoming 2022 draft. The Buffalo Bills did not receive any of those.

But once those were finalized and filled in for every team, we discovered some Bills-related news: Exactly where their full slate of draft picks will fall.

With that, here’s the full rundown of Buffalo’s picks at the 2022 NFL draft:

  • Round 1 – No. 25
  • Round 2 – No. 57
  • Round 3 – No. 89
  • Round 4 – No. 130
  • Round 5 – No. 168
  • Round 6 – No. 185 (via Panthers)
  • Round 6 – No. 203
  • Round 7 – No. 231 (via Falcons)
  • Round 7 – No. 246

