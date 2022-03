A slate of far-right wing candidates appear to have largely failed in attempts to oust several incumbents in Texas House races in the Republican primary last night. Many of the challengers attacked the incumbent legislators for their strong support of public education, implying that to support public schools is to support a variety of social ills that they asserted exist in classrooms. Some contended that school choice in the form of vouchers should be supported in order to rescue students from such issues. Many of the challenged incumbents are strong supporters of neighborhood public schools in their communities and throughout the state.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO