Cancer

Detection of ovarian cancer via the spectral fingerprinting of quantum-defect-modified carbon nanotubes in serum by machine learning

By Mijin Kim
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerum biomarkers are often insufficiently sensitive or specific to facilitate cancer screening or diagnostic testing. In ovarian cancer, the few established serum biomarkers are highly specific, yet insufficiently sensitive to detect early-stage disease and to impact the mortality rates of patients with this cancer. Here we show that a 'disease fingerprint'...

