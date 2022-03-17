ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Football News Show: Are Man City fans worried about Liverpool?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City podcaster Natalie Pike tells The Football News Show...

PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Southampton v Man City: Team news

Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella have been declared fit for Southampton meaning only Alex McCarthy and Lyanco are sidelined through long-term injury. Tella has been out since January with a groin problem, while Livramento was rested for the league loss to Watford. Manchester City are likely to remain without central...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Blackstenius inspires Arsenal win over lowly Coventry in Women’s FA Cup

Arsenal moved into the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals in comfortable fashion as they beat Coventry United 4-0 at Meadow Park. The Women’s Super League leaders, playing a Coventry side who were on the brink of liquidation before a buyout in January and are bottom of the Championship after a 10-point deduction, dominated possession from the off but were initially unable to find a breakthrough.
SPORTS
BBC

Signing Haaland could be key to keeping Guardiola at City

Signing Erling Braut Haaland could be key to keeping Pep Guardiola at Manchester City beyond his current contract, according to BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague. Guardiola has said that he will leave City when his contract runs out in 2023 - and hopes to manage a national team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Barcelona rekindle interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following reports of his discontent at Old Trafford. THE SUN. Erling Haaland would cost Manchester City an eye-watering £306m from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Sparks are going to fly' when City host Liverpool

Neutrals should sit back and enjoy what promises to be a thrilling title race between Manchester City and Liverpool, according to BBC football commentator Conor McNamara. City's gap at the top of the Premier League has been cut to just one point after Jurgen Klopp's side beat Arsenal on Wednesday, with the league's top two sides still to meet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United: Man held over alleged racist abuse at Old Trafford

A man was arrested after a report of racist abuse during Manchester United's defeat to Atletico Madrid, police have said. The 31-year-old man was arrested in the crowd at Old Trafford during Tuesday's Champions League game. Greater Manchester Police said it was aware of an image shared online that appeared...
UEFA
The Independent

Jesse Marsch convinced Leeds can retain Premier League status

Head coach Jesse Marsch is convinced Leeds “can control their own destiny” and retain their Premier League status after fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Wolves.Luke Ayling crashed home a stoppage-time winner in one of the top flight’s games of the season to lift Leeds seven points clear of the relegation zone.Wolves had threatened to sweep Leeds aside after a dominant first-half display in which goals from Jonny and substitute Francisco Trincao gave them a 2-0 lead.But striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for a second yellow card after his 53rd-minute challenge on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Champions League draw: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Manchester City face Atletico Madrid

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. The three Premier League and three La Liga teams in the last eight avoided each other, with Manchester City up against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool taking on Benfica while Villarreal will play Bayern Munich. In...
MLS
The Independent

Champions League draw live stream: How to watch as Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City learn quarter-final fate

It’s an entirely open draw from this point onwards as the Uefa Champions League reaches the last-eight stage: any team can face any other, including those from the same nation.That means any of the three Premier League sides remaining in the competition - Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool - could pair up in the quarter-finals, or know they will need to go head-to-head in the semis.Both rounds of fixtures will be arranged in this draw as teams learn the route they must take all the way to glory in Paris, which is now set to host the final instead of...
REAL MADRID F.C.
The Guardian

Middlesbrough v Chelsea: FA Cup quarter-final preview

Middlesbrough’s cause might have been enhanced had Chelsea been forced to travel to Teesside by coach but, after seeing off Manchester United and Tottenham in earlier rounds, they have reasons for confidence when Thomas Tuchel’s team visit the Riverside. Yet as Chelsea flew north-east – the government having increased the club’s travel allowance – Chris Wilder could have been forgiven for harbouring privately conflicted emotions. Boro’s manager has made it clear promotion to the Premier League is this season’s overriding priority and an FA Cup semi-final could prove a distraction too far as his players aim to secure a Championship play-off place. Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘It’s not fair’: Mikel Arteta slams Premier League schedule after Arsenal defeat to Liverpool

Mikel Arteta berated the Premier League for allowing scheduling which sees his side play Wednesday night and then Saturday’s early kick-off, after watching his Arsenal team suffer a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Gunners have been the beneficiaries of a very relaxed run of fixtures so far in 2022, only playing more than one game in a week on a pair of occasions - when they had the two legs of the Carabao Cup semi-finals to take part in, where they were also beaten by the Reds on aggregate.Now, however, having games in hand means they have to squeeze in two...
PREMIER LEAGUE

