Gabriel Pereira | 10 Things To Know

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Aston Villa welcomes Arsenal in the Premier League, and Middlesbrough hosts Chelsea at Riverside Stadium in the first of the weekend’s FA Cup quarterfinals. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was critical of the league for making the Gunners play so soon after losing to Liverpool 2-0 on Wednesday night. Emile Smith Rowe looks ready after coming off the bench on Wednesday after a bout of the coronavirus. Takehiro Tomiyasu will be checked as he attempts a comeback from a calf injury that has kept him out since January. Aston Villa will be without Lucas Digne, the France full back who injured a hamstring last weekend in the loss to West Ham. Second-tier Middlesbrough has won nine straight home games since November, and knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham from the FA Cup. Chelsea is coming off a Champions League win in Lille on Wednesday, and has serious doubts about the fitness of Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi. It has won 12 of its 15 cup quarterfinals this century.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO