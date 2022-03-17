ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gabriel Pereira | 10 Things To Know

nycfc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Football Club is delighted to confirm the arrival of Gabriel Pereira from Brazilian club Corinthians. To help you learn more about the youngster we have compiled ten things...

www.nycfc.com

NBC Sports

USMNT right back Sergino Dest injured ahead of WCQ finale

The USMNT suffered perhaps another major injury blow on Thursday, ahead of its final three 2022 World Cup qualifiers next week, when Barcelona right back Sergiño Dest limped off early in the second half away to Galatasaray in Europa League action. Gregg Berhalter announced on Thursday a 27-man roster...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Silva, Tuchel, Tielemans, Messi, Tchouameni

Real Madrid are losing hope of beating Manchester City to the signing of 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (Goal) Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, says he is pining for a return to his homeland and Benfica in the next two years. (Mail) Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Spain drops De Gea, adds Raya for upcoming friendlies

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique dropped David de Gea and included Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on Friday in the squad for upcoming friendly matches against Albania and Iceland. De Gea played the entire match for Manchester United on Tuesday when the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Spain again with 3 teams in Champions League quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Pau Torres’ close-range shot had barely crossed the goal line when Villarreal coach Unai Emery started to celebrate by sprinting in a circle by the bench. The 85th-minute goal against Juventus in Turin gave the visitors a two-goal lead and practically sealed Villarreal’s spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.
UEFA
Talles Magno
Gabriel Pereira
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Villa hosts Arsenal in EPL; Serie A top 3 in play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Aston Villa welcomes Arsenal in the Premier League, and Middlesbrough hosts Chelsea at Riverside Stadium in the first of the weekend’s FA Cup quarterfinals. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was critical of the league for making the Gunners play so soon after losing to Liverpool 2-0 on Wednesday night. Emile Smith Rowe looks ready after coming off the bench on Wednesday after a bout of the coronavirus. Takehiro Tomiyasu will be checked as he attempts a comeback from a calf injury that has kept him out since January. Aston Villa will be without Lucas Digne, the France full back who injured a hamstring last weekend in the loss to West Ham. Second-tier Middlesbrough has won nine straight home games since November, and knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham from the FA Cup. Chelsea is coming off a Champions League win in Lille on Wednesday, and has serious doubts about the fitness of Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi. It has won 12 of its 15 cup quarterfinals this century.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Clauss, Nkunku receive 1st call-ups for French national team

PARIS (AP) — Lens defender Jonathan Clauss and Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku received their first call-ups to France’s national team on Thursday. Clauss and Nkunku were included in France coach Didier Deschamps’ 23-man list of players for upcoming friendly matches. As part of their preparations for the...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: The Usual Suspects

Jurgen Klopp makes a big call, leaving Salah—who picked up a knock last time out against Brighton—on the bench. However, he won’t be without plenty of firepower; the front line of Sadio Mané, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota is enough attacking talent to trouble any backline. The midfield three of Fabinho, Thiago, and captain Jordan Henderson is arguably our strongest trio, and the back four (and keeper) are as expected.
PREMIER LEAGUE

