Steely Dan Drop Aimee Mann From Opening Slot on 2022 Tour

By Nick DeRiso
 4 days ago
Aimee Mann won't be opening for Steely Dan this summer, though "no one is entirely sure why." Mann, who initially rose to fame with 'Til Tuesday, broke the news in a four-panel cartoon on Instagram then followed the drawing with several Twitter replies. Steve Winwood was initially paired with...

Westword

Denver Americana Band King Cardinal Goes Full Steely Dan

King Cardinal frontman Brennan Mackey has made music that centers around a country-tinged Americana sound for the past several years. At times, he has forayed into the 1970s, blue-eyed-soul territory with songs such as “Bluebird Day.” But King Cardinal’s latest single, “Runaway,” evokes the cocaine- and tequila-fueled yacht rock of “Hey Nineteen,” by Steely Dan.
Effingham Radio

Quick Takes: Van Halen, Dave Grohl & David Bowie, Geddy Lee, Roger Waters, Stephen Stills, Steely Dan & Aimee Mann

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli says that she had nothing to do with David Lee Roth splitting with Van Halen back in 1985 and claims it was “Diamond” Dave who had an issue with her. During her recent appearance on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, she explained, “I got along great with Al (Van Halen) and with Mike (Anthony). It was someone else. I don't know why he didn't like me, but what are you gonna do? I don't know why he didn't like me. I mean, I was always nice to him. I honestly don't know. . . One day I'd like to sit down with him and go, 'Dude, what did I do? Honestly, I've always been a fan of yours. I think you're a brilliant frontman, I think you're a brilliant songwriter, I love your lyrics. Why don't you like me? What did I do?'” (Blabbermouth)
Stereogum

Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

If you hang around Aimee Mann’s Instagram, you’ll come across lots of hand-drawn comics. One four-panel illustration posted today appeared to announce that Mann was dropped from her opening slot for Steely Dan’s summer tour because “it seems like they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?” Mann added within the comic: “As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks.”
MUSIC
