Well, it's that time again for the annual spring forward on the clocks as we head into 'Daylight Saving Time.'. We all know what this means right? We will have to move our clocks forward one hour when you go to bed on Saturday. That will mean starting Sunday morning it will be darker in the morning, but an extra hour of light in the evenings. And of course, we lose an hour of sleep which seems to affect me for the entire first week of the time change.

CONGRESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO