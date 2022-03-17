Connolly garners OVC Golfer of The Week honor

KERRVILLE, TX: Zhao Yung Gu of Schreiner Men’s Golf has been named the SCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week. “ZHAO YUNG GU OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a junior from Weihai, China., has been selected the SCAC Men’s Golfer-of-the-Week for competion from Wednesday, March 9 through Tuesday, March 15. Yung Gu shot rounds of 71-70-68 to take medalist honors at the LeTourneau/Pinecrest Invitational, leading the Mountaineers to a first place finish. He finished atop the 49-player field with a 209 (-7) and was one of just two players to finish the tournament under par.”

