Morehead, KY

Connolly garners OVC Golfer of The Week honor

By Morehead State Public Radio
wmky.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter leading the Eagles to their third consecutive top-5 finish, Bridget Connolly has been named OVC Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. This is the fourth time in her career...

www.wmky.org

