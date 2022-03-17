These 10 Minnesota donors gave over $2.9 million
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received more than $36.9 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $2.9 million.
These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board:
Top 10 Minnesota Donors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)
1Alida R Messinger$646,500
2Edward W Snowdon Jr$350,000
3Merle Chambers$301,000
4Martha W Gabbert$272,000
5Vance K Opperman$263,000
6Pamela S and James D Deal$251,500
7J B Pritzker$250,000
8John Fish$200,000
9Robert J Ulrich$199,000
10Mark Davis$173,500
The list of Minnesota donors in this time period includes more than 348 individuals identified by name in the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board’s public records.
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Minnesota PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
