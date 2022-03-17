These 10 Minnesota donors gave over $2.9 million

In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received more than $36.9 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $2.9 million.

These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board:

Top 10 Minnesota Donors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1Alida R Messinger$646,500

2Edward W Snowdon Jr$350,000

3Merle Chambers$301,000

4Martha W Gabbert$272,000

5Vance K Opperman$263,000

6Pamela S and James D Deal$251,500

7J B Pritzker$250,000

8John Fish$200,000

9Robert J Ulrich$199,000

10Mark Davis$173,500

The list of Minnesota donors in this time period includes more than 348 individuals identified by name in the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Minnesota PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Jan Annual1/31/2022

2022 Q14/14/2022

2022 Q26/14/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual7/25/2022

2022 Q39/27/2022

2022 Q410/31/2022

2022 Jan Annual1/31/2023

