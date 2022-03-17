These 10 North Carolina donors gave over $1.5 million

In North Carolina politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $39.9 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $1.5 million, or 4 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual donors to North Carolina state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE):

Top 10 North Carolina Donors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1Shauna and Sam L Searcy$407,200

2Robert Price$230,000

3Various Various$182,375

4Virginia B Sall$147,400

5John J Mack$100,000

6Peter T Grauer$100,000

7Carey Dean Debnam$95,700

8Maria C and Robert L Luddy$85,400

9Markus Wilhelm$63,600

10Lori A Ireland$56,600

The list of North Carolina donors in this time period includes more than 972 individuals identified by name in the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE)’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active North Carolina PACs submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE). Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Semiannual1/28/2022

2022 Q1 Plus5/10/2022

2022 Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot)7/29/2022

2022 Q3 Plus10/31/2022

2022 Q41/11/2023

2022 Year End Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot)1/27/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.