A timeline of innovation and impact at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

These analyses present a novel magnetized cold plasma-based 1D photonic crystal structure for detecting the refractive index of various bio-analytes. The proposed structure is designed with two photonic crystals composed of an alternating layer of right-hand polarization and left-hand polarization of the magnetized cold plasma material with a central defect layer. Transmittance characteristics of the structure are studied by employing the well-known transfer matrix method. Various geometrical parameters such as electron density, external magnetic field, thickness of odd and even layers of the multilayers, thickness of the sample layer, and incident angle are judiciously optimized to attain the best sensitivity, figure of merit, quality factor, signal-to-noise ratio, detection range and limit of detection. Finally, a maximum sensitivity of 25Â GHz/RIU is accomplished with the optimized value of structure parameters, which can be considered as a noteworthy sensing performance.
Comments / 0