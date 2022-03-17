What makes ice cream an integral part of just about every special occasion? In Oklahoma, it’s the people who pour their time, love, and a whole lot of heavy cream into every scoop they serve.
The appeal of ice cream is undeniable. As early as 618 B.C.E., King Tang of Sang in China employed almost a hundred men to gather ice to create a cold dish with buffalo milk, flour, and camphor. Thankfully, ice cream preparation has become a lot easier—and tastier—over the years. But why,...www.oklahomatoday.com
Comments / 0