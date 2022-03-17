ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to Recognize and Treat Poisoning

By Jennifer Sabour, MS
verywellhealth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, poisoning is the leading cause of injury death (the combination of planned or unplanned deaths) among individuals 1 to 44 years of age. Poisons are substances that can injure or impair the body, even causing death. They can be ingested (swallowed), inhaled into the lungs, injected, or...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Poisoning#Drugs#Food Poisoning#Food Food
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How To Cure GERD Fast and Permanently?

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can be managed with a combination of lifestyle modifications and medications. Surgery may be needed to correct the cause of reflux. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic condition where the acids in the stomach move up into the esophagus. The irritated esophagus causes symptoms, such...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
EPA
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Health Issues Related to Heavy Drinking

Heavy drinking doesn’t receive nearly enough coverage in the news, and people are often not educated about alcohol use by family doctors. That is, people need to understand the basic health facts about alcohol use because, as it stands now, many people think heavy drinking is “normal.”
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fatherly

Experts Expect A Coming “Tidal Wave” of Heart Problems From COVID

For vaccinated people who are unlikely to get very sick from COVID, one of the biggest fears surrounding the disease is its long-term effects. Yes, this means long COVID, but it isn’t limited to long-term symptoms. Having COVID can increase your risk of other health conditions down the line, including some that can kill. According to a recent study, this includes a smattering of potentially deadly heart problems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Gas & Bloating)

Processed meats and other foods have become an integral part of the collective American diet for the ease of which they’re prepared and consumed. However, it’s no secret that processed foods are markedly less beneficial to the body than their whole foods counterparts, and the regular consumption of highly processed foods can lead to significant health struggles down the road.
HEALTH
Real Simple

It Feels Like Everyone Takes Melatonin for Better Sleep—but Should They? Here's What Sleep Experts Say

People turn to all kinds of solutions, products, techniques, and hacks in their endless quest for better sleep—both more sleep and higher quality sleep. One of the most common is taking supplements of melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone in the body that helps regulate the circadian rhythm. And in the past decade or so, use of melatonin for sleep has increased dramatically: Research published in JAMA in February 2022 found that by 2018, Americans' consumption of melatonin to improve sleep nearly doubled compared to 10 years earlier. This significant upward trend in melatonin use inevitably raises some questions about its effectiveness, safety, health implications, and more—especially since it isn't currently approved or standardized by the Food and Drug Administration.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy