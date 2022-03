Search camera apps on the Play Store and you can end up scrolling for what seems like hours. It's great to have so many choices, but also a little overwhelming, and in settling on the one you want it can be easy to forget that security and privacy may not always be top priorities in the app's development. So it's good news to learn that GrapheneOS has created a couple of apps for which personal privacy is number one.

