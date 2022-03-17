ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It’s the opening scene [of a] movie where something goes horribly wrong”: An Oral History of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Mia DiLorenzo, Dedeepya Guthikonda, Isadora Li, Sage Jezierski, Hannah Owens Pierre, Claire Chen, Celeste Eckstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMia DiLorenzo, Dedeepya Guthikonda, Isadora Li, Sage Jezierski, Hannah Owens Pierre, Claire Chen, and Celeste Eckstein. As the two-year anniversary of lockdown approaches, the impact of social and physical isolation lingers. Teachers, students, healthcare professionals, and administrators endured the various stages of COVID differently—from vaccine hesitancy to educational disparities, Edina community...

