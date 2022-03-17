ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Mark's Episcopal Church holds a prayer service for the People of Ukraine this Monday at...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Shankill: Crozier's return marks Belfast church's 150th year

A ninth century bishop's crozier has been displayed at St Matthew's Church in the Shankill on Tuesday as it celebrates its 150th anniversary. The artefact was discovered in the grounds of Shankill Graveyard 300 years ago. It has been returned for one day only as part of an exhibition celebrating...
WORLD
The Telegraph

Moro church marks 75th anniversary Sunday

MORO - Meadowbrook First Southern Baptist Church will celebrate 75 years as a constituted church on Sunday, March 20. For its diamond jubilee, the church is planning a reunion celebration Sunday with worship at 10:45 a.m., lunch at noon, and an afternoon service at 2 p.m. Pastor David Denton, who grew up in the church and now is at Bethesda Baptist in Granite City, will be preaching in the morning service. Pastor Jeff Hemken, who was the church's Youth Minister in the 1970s is now pastor at Calvary Baptist in Hillsboro, will be preaching in the Sunday afternoon service. He will be joined by the Gospel quartet "Fourgiven."
MORO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#The People Of Ukraine#Npr
Lima News

Letter: Catholics should worry about proper baptisms

I was very distressed over people’s objections to the Roman Catholic Church using its authority over invalid baptisms (Lima News, Feb. 22). In the case of baptism, Matthew quotes Jesus as commanding the 11 disciples, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them everything I have commanded you.” (Matthew 28: 19-20) (I don’t think He left room for self composition there.)
LIMA, OH
PIX11

Cardinal Dolan mourns mother Shirley, 93

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, mourned his mother Shirley Saturday, who died at age 93 in his native Baldwin, Missouri. “I wanted to let my spiritual family here know that earlier this morning my dear mom, Shirley Jean Radcliffe Dolan, went home to the Lord,” the Cardinal said in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WLNS

What is Purim?

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Wednesday and will conclude at sundown on Thursday. Not sure what the holiday is about? Here is an explanation.
RELIGION
TheConversationAU

Forget Patrick: March 17 is also St Gertrude's Day, commemorating the patron saint of cats

These days many celebrate St Patrick’s Day, even if they’re not Irish. Happily, the Catholic Church has a range of options for every day of its liturgical calendar so there’s an alternative celebration today for those who would forsake their Guinness, day drinking, and neon-green shamrocks. Gertrude of Nivelles, daughter of Pippin the Elder, power behind the Merovingian throne, was both Patrick’s near contemporary and his pioneering equal. Born around 628, she died on this day in 659 but in that short life had time to found a monastery and rule as its abbess. Her remarkable story provides as valuable...
FESTIVAL
WDTV

The Episcopal Church welcomes a new West Virginia Bishop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Episcopal Church diocese of West Virginia welcomed Rev. Matthew Davis Cowden as the church’s new bishop. The consecration service for Cowden made him the state’s next episcopal bishop was held at Wesley Chapel on West Virginia Wesleyan College’s campus. Cowden was only...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy