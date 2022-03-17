St. Mark's Episcopal Church

MORO - Meadowbrook First Southern Baptist Church will celebrate 75 years as a constituted church on Sunday, March 20. For its diamond jubilee, the church is planning a reunion celebration Sunday with worship at 10:45 a.m., lunch at noon, and an afternoon service at 2 p.m. Pastor David Denton, who grew up in the church and now is at Bethesda Baptist in Granite City, will be preaching in the morning service. Pastor Jeff Hemken, who was the church's Youth Minister in the 1970s is now pastor at Calvary Baptist in Hillsboro, will be preaching in the Sunday afternoon service. He will be joined by the Gospel quartet "Fourgiven."

