ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

True Women's Health

By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 2 days ago

In honor of Women's History month, let's talk Menopause. Dr. Diana Bitner, True Women's Health,...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Baltimore Times

Podcast gives platform for Black women to talk about their health, highlights Black women in healthcare for Women’s History Month

Newfound wellness, long-term health, and protecting kids’ health during the pandemic were the topics of conversation during the two podcast episodes hosted by the Women’s Missionary Society and the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. The mission of the podcasts is simple: elevate the trusted voices of Black women in healthcare having real and raw conversations about health within the Black community and how its current state can be improved.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Women S Health#Npr
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds bias in how doctors talk to Black, female patients

Biases based on gender and ethnicity have been well-documented throughout society, including medical care, but data analysis by a University of Oregon (UO) researcher has found exactly how those biases also show up in the language doctors use in their caregiver reports. Physicians were more likely to refer to female...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Brunswick News

The Many Faces of Health Care: A Humbling Experience

Camaraderie helps nurses fight the good fight. Sneak a peek behind the scenes of Southeast Georgia Health System’s 5 St. Simons Tower and you will see caring team members hustling to take care of sick patients. Each day they show up ready to help make a difference in the lives of many, despite the unknown. Although it is officially designated for stroke care, 5 St. Simons added COVID-19 patients as the case numbers grew. “We wish we could open the doors to our hallways to let the public see inside,” says Stephanie Womack, LPN. “The tears and the fear was shared throughout all of us, but there was no doubt we all had compassion for our patients and for each other. For the patients who lost their battle to COVID, we want their families to know they were not alone. We held their hands, we wiped their tears as we wiped our own, and we prayed for them as well as for you.”
HEALTH SERVICES
Harvard Health

The care that transgender youth need and deserve

Some people — including children — feel very strongly that their gender is not the one they were assigned at birth. It’s not even really a feeling; it’s something they know for certain. When families, health care providers, and others ignore or deny this, or try to stop the person from living as the gender they feel is right for them, it’s not only unkind but dangerous.
SOCIETY
Valley News

Temecula Valley Hospital and Southwest Healthcare System to host Women’s Health Expo to educate the local community on women’s health awareness

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital and Southwest Healthcare System, which includes Rancho Springs Medical Center and Inland Valley Medical Center, is hosting the Women’s Health Expo Friday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pechanga Resort and Casino Summit Ballroom.The event will feature heart, stroke, nutrition and gynecological health education for women. The event is $10 per person to attend, and lunch will be provided for all attendees. Registration is required and can be completed at https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/events-and-programs/event-calendar/2022-womens-health-expo.This expo will provide education and resources to assist women in making lifestyle changes that can help women learn more about their health. Free screenings will be available for women.
TEMECULA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern US — 21 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
HEALTH SERVICES
Wicked Local

OPINION COLUMN: Social workers provide essential services to older adults

March is Social Work Month and a time to learn more about the profession and the contributions that social workers have made and continue to make. This year’s theme, according to the National Association of Social Workers, is “The Time is Right for Social Work.”. According to the...
HOMELESS
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
richmondobserver

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Williamson passionate about women's health

Today we recognize a Hamlet native who has devoted her 25-plus-year career to caring for women and bettering their health. Dr. Cile Williamson, MD, MPH, FACOG, is a three-time graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and holds a bachelor's degree, a master's in public health nutrition, and a medical doctorate from the Tarheel State university.
HAMLET, NC
The Independent

Woman detained under mental health law can make abortion decision – judge

A pregnant woman detained under the terms of mental health legislation is capable of deciding whether to have an abortion even though doctors say such a move would not be in her best interests, a judge has ruled.Judge Carolyn Hilder has questioned assessments made by specialists who concluded that the woman did not have the mental capacity to consent to a termination of her pregnancy.The judge said clinicians may not agree with the woman’s reasons for seeking a termination but said their disagreement did not justify a conclusion that her decision-making was “incapacitous”.She has outlined detail of her decision in...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Failing Eliza: ‘ultimately, she was a child who came to her own rescue’

One wall of the conference room in Berry Street’s Richmond office is a window. Through the glass pours a diffuse light that coats the white walls, the dark carpet, the surface of the table, the fidget spinners on it, and the 21-year-old hand silently causing one of those gadgets to rotate speedily. This hand belongs to a young woman I will call Eliza, who is telling me about her work as a lived experience consultant for Berry Street’s Y-Change initiative, a role she has held for the past four years.
HOUSING
Futurity

To retain women, workplaces need to fight burnout

Pandemic burnout is leading to devastating consequences for women, and it could set gender equality back a generation, sociologist Shelley Correll warns. Coming out of the pandemic is an opportunity to build more equitable workplaces—but only if employers act now. Otherwise, burnout is likely going to either drive women out of the paid workforce entirely or cause them to dial back their careers, potentially setting back gender equality by a whole generation, says Correll, professor of sociology at Stanford University and director of the Stanford VMware Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy