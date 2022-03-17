ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

CHANNEL SIZING

las-cruces.org
 4 days ago

Cardio based water channel walking...

www.las-cruces.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Last lights on the icebergs channel

After work on the glacier I took my pack and started heading towards the forest, as the light was not promising. I walked upstream following the Matacaballo river for a few hours, and then I decided to head back to basecamp. On the way back I noticed the sky clearing out on the west, and saw some potential, so I decided to head towards a viewpoint of the Icebergs Channel i had found a while ago with a friend. It seems to have been a wise decision, as the colours got beautiful and the quality and softness of the light made for a tranquil and calm image. Got back to basecamp at night, without a headlight and through the forest. Of course I ate the ground a few times onn the descent...
ENTERTAINMENT
KRQE News 13

Best full-size headboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A full-size headboard for your bed serves multiple purposes. It protects the wall at the head of the bed, it gives you something to prop your pillows against if you need to sit up in bed and it’s a decorative element that can easily become the focal point of the room. Headboards come in lots of styles and materials, so your ultimate choice will be determined by your personal taste. Barn Walls Real Wood Wall-Mounted Headboard is made of real wood and is available in different stains to match your bedroom style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
Indy100

Mum expertly shuts down nurse who 'body-shamed' her teenage daughter

In today’s image-obsessed world, raising teenagers is a minefield.Julie Venn, a personal trainer and mother of two, found this out the hard way.Venn recently took her 13-year-old daughter Riley for her annual health check-up. She recalls that the nurse questioned Riley about her diet and exercise routine.Concluding this awkward line of questioning, the nurse said:"Tell me Riley, how can you explain all of this weight you’ve gained?"Although it was in a medical setting, Venn was struck by the tactless delivery of this question and immediately sensed her daughter’s insecurity. She quickly stepped in to defend her.In a viral Facebook post,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes: Week Of March 20

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?. We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya. Astro Overview:. On the 20th not only do we have the Spring Equinox...
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Beaming Baby Turned Into!

Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy