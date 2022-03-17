CHANNEL SIZING

After work on the glacier I took my pack and started heading towards the forest, as the light was not promising. I walked upstream following the Matacaballo river for a few hours, and then I decided to head back to basecamp. On the way back I noticed the sky clearing out on the west, and saw some potential, so I decided to head towards a viewpoint of the Icebergs Channel i had found a while ago with a friend. It seems to have been a wise decision, as the colours got beautiful and the quality and softness of the light made for a tranquil and calm image. Got back to basecamp at night, without a headlight and through the forest. Of course I ate the ground a few times onn the descent...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO