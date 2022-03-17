ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin's warning to 'traitors' sends chilling message

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRTWO_0eiBGBqZ00

March 16 (Reuters) - Graffiti warnings daubed on the doors of activists in Moscow. A food blogger threatened with up to 15 years in jail for "discrediting" Russia's army. A call to sack a senior former official for "treachery" for opposing the war in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin issued a venomous warning to "traitors" on Wednesday, saying the West would try to use them as a fifth column to destroy Russia, but that Russians would be quickly able to tell the "patriots from the scum". read more

Within hours of Putin's speech, Dmitry Ivanov, a Moscow-based activist, said his mother found a graffiti message on the door to their apartment landing: "Don't betray the motherland Dima".

The graffiti bore several of the "Z" signs used to drum up support for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. The motif is from markings on Russia's armoured vehicles and tanks. read more

Ivanov, who has protested against the war, said he had no idea who was behind the graffiti, but that he knew of at least three other people, including activists and a journalist, whose doors had been defaced in the same way on Wednesday evening.

"I don't know their aims: to frighten, not to frighten, or just to spoil your mood. It's hard to scare us with such actions: we're used to this kind of attention," the 22-year-old told Reuters.

"It's possible this action was to complement Putin's speech, I think that's possible. Especially considering how shoddily, and cheaply these markings were done. It was done in a hurry," he said.

Thousands of people have been detained across Russia since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"SELF-CLEANSING"

Putin, in his comments to government ministers on Wednesday, said Russians would spit out traitors "like gnats", and society would be the better for it.

"I am convinced that this natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to meet any challenge," he said.

Asked about the remarks on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said many people were showing themselves to be traitors.

"They are vanishing from our lives themselves. Some people are leaving their posts, some are leaving their active work life, some leave the country and move to other countries. That is how this cleansing happens," he said.

After Putin spoke, the Investigative Committee, a law enforcement body, announced the name of the first person, a food blogger, under investigation for spreading "false information" about Russia's army on her blog.

That crime is now punishable by up to 15 years in jail after Russia adopted a law on March 4 following a ripple of protest activity against the invasion.

In an interview with Reuters, Veronika Belotserkovskaya who lives in southern France said that despite being apolitical she was not surprised she had been singled out as she likely fitted the image of a person whom the average Russian might loathe.

"You know, there's this fat spoilt woman living on the Cote D'Azur, in Provence, or in Italy, who makes foie gras and eats lobsters, who also dares to blather on from over there... I have all of these qualities that the average person would see as disgusting," she said.

After Putin spoke on Wednesday, a senior member of the ruling United Russia party called for the immediate sacking of former deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich from his position as head of a foundation that promotes economic innovation.

Dvorkovich, who now heads the International Chess Federation, condemned the war in comments to Western media. read more

"He has made his choice," said the parliamentarian, Andrei Turchak. "This is nothing but the very national betrayal, the behaviour of the fifth column, which the president spoke about today."

Reporting by Reuters, editing by Mark Trevelyan and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 482

Susan Kennedy
2d ago

Putin, you need to know the World HATES you. You are again that little boy in a terrible housing building where Rats will attack you. This time, they will get you.

Reply(79)
151
anne Donovan
1d ago

uh huh. Putin is going to get rid of anyone who disagrees with him or protests his actions. old school KGB stuff. unfortunately history has shown that in the end, actions like this will only turn more people against him.

Reply(30)
72
dickwadd
1d ago

somebody needs to take this rabid dog out...and soon. he doesn't even qualify as being a human any more in my eyes....death to him

Reply(1)
70
Related
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Arkady Dvorkovich
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traitors#United Russia#Ukraine#Russians
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officers are warning Putin is “angry” and “frustrated” that Russia has failed to rapidly seize Ukraine’s capitol city. Russian insider and Putin critic Andrei Kozyrev, who served as the Russian Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1996, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Putin’s state of mind and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Fortune

‘Money doesn’t mean anything anymore’: 10 Russians explain what it’s like to live under Western sanctions and a Kremlin crackdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elena, a 31-year-old content freelancer, had rented out her Moscow apartment on Airbnb enough times since 2018 to earn her the “super host” badge. She was earning the equivalent of $1,000 a month. “My listing was booked up most of the time,” she says. “I only had three to four days vacant during a month.” But overnight, that income stream disappeared. On March 3, the home-renting site suspended the platform for Russian and Belarusian users after Russia invaded Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

367K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy