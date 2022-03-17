Canada to lift testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers

Aeroflot was forced to operate an eight-hour “flight to nowhere” after Canada banned Russian planes from its airspace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.New York-bound flight SU124 departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport at 2.40pm on Sunday, 27 February, and flew more than a third of the journey before turning back.Four hours in, when the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to return to Russia.Although the US has yet to follow in the footsteps of the UK and the EU in banning Russian airlines from its airspace, the news that Canada...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 DAYS AGO