Pulse check...if you're here, that means you survived daylight saving time. And hey, if we're lucky it might be the last time we touch the clocks. But that doesn't mean anything for all the cranky kids and exhausted parents this week. Between not knowing what time — or season — it is right now and trying to remember to mess up the leprechaun trap and scatter fake gold coins around, it's safe to say we could all use a little laugh.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO