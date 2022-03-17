ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

PHOTOS: Jussie Smollett's six days in jail

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriver cited after hitting IDOT vehicle on Interstate 72....

Page Six

Inside Jussie Smollett’s terrifying new prison home

Jussie Smollett’s new digs are actually pretty terrifying — as one would expect from a prison. The Cook County Jail where the “Empire” actor will spend the next 150 days has faced hundreds of lawsuits over the years, with inmates alleging overcrowding, violent treatment and not enough protection against other inmates. In the past few months alone, a person behind bars accused the jail of forcing him to share a cell with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus. And in a different lawsuit filed earlier this year that was obtained by The Post, another inmate accused corrections officers of using “excessive...
50 Cent Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Outburst During Sentencing

The Jussie Smollett saga seemingly came to an end on Thursday when he was sentenced to 150 days in jail, which is included in the 30-month federal probationary term he must serve. It all stems from a police report where he claimed that he was attacked by Trump supporters, who yelled 'MAGA' and racial slurs in his direction after tying a noose around his neck.
Deadline

Jurnee Smollett Calls For Cook County To “#FreeJussie” Following Brother Jussie Smollett’s Thursday Sentencing

Click here to read the full article. Actress Jurnee Smollett has called for Cook County to “#FreeJussie” on the heels of her brother Jussie Smollett’s Thursday sentencing to 150 days in jail for staging a fake hate crime back in 2019. “Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans. Jussie is innocent,” the younger Smollett wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “And…you don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free. #FreeJussie #StopLockingUpOurPeople.” Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s incarceration for the Chicago incident, which saw him file false police reports, comes as...
WBEZ

A judge denies a motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett’s conviction

A motion to dismiss the conviction of actor Jussie Smollett for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged himself was denied Thursday. Cook County Judge James Linn’s ruling upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
Jake Wells

Inmate Escapes From Custody In O'Hare Airport

airport windowPhoto by Philipe C Sousa (Creative Commons) An inmate flying from California to Wisconsin to face drug charges recently escaped a transportation officer at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Tyler James Martinez, age 31, was being transported from Los Angeles to Brown County Jail in Wisconsin when he escaped an employee of REDI Transports. REDI Transports is a a contracted service for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. REDI Transports has been transporting inmates for the past 16 years. (Source) This is not the first time an inmate has escaped from the custody a REDI Transports employee as Leon Taylor escaped when an employee stopped at a McDonald's drive thru in 2020. (source)

Community Policy