This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the unhealthiest restaurant order in Massachusetts .
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state, which included the Salted Egg Yolk French Toast at Double Chin as the top choice for Massachusetts .
"On the outside, this eatery seems innocuous, but one glance at the menu can change everything," Eat This, Not That 's Erich Bargainer wrote. "They have some intense sweet offerings like a Salted Egg Yolk French Toast and multiple Donut Bombs with huge scoops of ice cream over massive donuts complete with syrup-filled syringes. They get major points for creativity, though!"
Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state:
- Alabama- The Mugshot Burger at Mugshots Grill & Bar (Multiple locations)
- Alaska- Seward's Folly at West Rib Pub and Grill (Talkeetna)
- Arizona- Fried Chicken Poblano at Macayo's (Mesa)
- Arkansas- Frito Chili Pie at Ed Walker's Drive-In (Fort Smith)
- California- Fudgegazi at Donut Friend (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids at Big Daddy's (Tivoli)
- Connecticut- Two-Foot-Long Hotdogs at Doogie's (Newington)
- Delaware- The Tortilla Chips at La Tolteca (Wilmington)
- Florida- The Fat Sandwiches at Muchies 420 Cafe (Sarasota)
- Georgia- Bypass Burgers at The Vortex (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- The Five-Pound Pancake Meal at M.A.C. 24/7 (Honolulu)
- Idaho- The Bacon Sampler at Bacon (Boise)
- Illinois- Chicago Meat Market Pizza at Pizzeria Uno (Multiple locations)
- Indiana- The All In at Best Bet Breakfast and Lunch (Noblesville)
- Iowa- Loaded Potato at Fong's Pizza (Multiple locations)
- Kansas- The Beast Steakburger at Spangles (Multiple locations)
- Kentucky- Que'rito at 502 Café (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Guinness Dog at Dat Dog (New Orleans)
- Maine- Blue Plate Combos at Governor's Restaurant (Old Town)
- Maryland- Spaghetti Pizza at Pasta Mista (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Salted Egg Yolk French Toast at Double Chin (Boston)
- Michigan- Brisket Sandwiches at Slows Bar B Q (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Juicy Lucy at Tin Cup's (Saint Paul)
- Mississippi- Donut Bacon Burger at Memphis Barbecue Company (Horn Lake)
- Missouri- Stuffed French Loaf at Mama's On The Hill (Saint Louis)
- Montana- Strombolis at Trimbo's Pizza (Butte)
- Nebraska- Irish Nachos at Starsky's Grill (Omaha)
- Nevada- Bypass Burgers at Heart Attack Grill (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- The Feedbag Shovel at KC's Rib Shack (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Taco, Taco, Taco Pizz at Tony Baloney's (Hoboken)
- New Mexico- The Massive Burrito at Grandma Warner's K & I's Diner (Albuquerque)
- New York- The Garbage Plate at Nick Tahou Hots (Rochester)
- North Carolina- Trailer Park Burger at Wilmington's Best Burgers (Wilmington)
- North Dakota- Pig Out Omelet at Mr. and Mrs. J's Restaurant (Cranford)
- Ohio- Poutine at Senate (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- Fried Pies at Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- The Homer at Voodoo Donuts (Multiple locations)
- Pennsylvania- Big Ben Hot Dog at D's Six Pax and Dogz (Pittsburgh)
- Rhode Island- Mac-n'-Cheese Grilled Cheese at Umelt (Providence)
- South Carolina- 'I Wanna Lei Ya' Burger at Big Billy's Burger Joint (North Charleston)
- South Dakota- Loaded Tater Tots at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Pimento Mac n' Cheese Grilled Cheese at The Grilled Cheeserie (Nashville)
- Texas- 56-Ounce Ribeye Steak at The Big Texan (Amarillo)
- Utah- Crown Burger at Crown Burgers (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Chuck Norris at Handy's Lunch (Burlington)
- Virginia- The Pork Belly Sub at Something Different (Urbanna)
- Washington- Maple Cinnamon Toasts at HardWok Cafe (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Hillbilly Dog at Hillbilly Hot Dogs (Lesage)
- Wisconsin- All-America BBQ Feast at Famous Dave's (Westbury)
- Wyoming- The Fatty at Pinky G's Pizzeria (Gallatin Gateway)
