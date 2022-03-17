ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall
WXKS Kiss 108
WXKS Kiss 108
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the unhealthiest restaurant order in Massachusetts .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state, which included the Salted Egg Yolk French Toast at Double Chin as the top choice for Massachusetts .

"On the outside, this eatery seems innocuous, but one glance at the menu can change everything," Eat This, Not That 's Erich Bargainer wrote. "They have some intense sweet offerings like a Salted Egg Yolk French Toast and multiple Donut Bombs with huge scoops of ice cream over massive donuts complete with syrup-filled syringes. They get major points for creativity, though!"

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state:

  1. Alabama- The Mugshot Burger at Mugshots Grill & Bar (Multiple locations)
  2. Alaska- Seward's Folly at West Rib Pub and Grill (Talkeetna)
  3. Arizona- Fried Chicken Poblano at Macayo's (Mesa)
  4. Arkansas- Frito Chili Pie at Ed Walker's Drive-In (Fort Smith)
  5. California- Fudgegazi at Donut Friend (Los Angeles)
  6. Colorado- The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids at Big Daddy's (Tivoli)
  7. Connecticut- Two-Foot-Long Hotdogs at Doogie's (Newington)
  8. Delaware- The Tortilla Chips at La Tolteca (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- The Fat Sandwiches at Muchies 420 Cafe (Sarasota)
  10. Georgia- Bypass Burgers at The Vortex (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- The Five-Pound Pancake Meal at M.A.C. 24/7 (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- The Bacon Sampler at Bacon (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Chicago Meat Market Pizza at Pizzeria Uno (Multiple locations)
  14. Indiana- The All In at Best Bet Breakfast and Lunch (Noblesville)
  15. Iowa- Loaded Potato at Fong's Pizza (Multiple locations)
  16. Kansas- The Beast Steakburger at Spangles (Multiple locations)
  17. Kentucky- Que'rito at 502 Café (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Guinness Dog at Dat Dog (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Blue Plate Combos at Governor's Restaurant (Old Town)
  20. Maryland- Spaghetti Pizza at Pasta Mista (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- Salted Egg Yolk French Toast at Double Chin (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Brisket Sandwiches at Slows Bar B Q (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- Juicy Lucy at Tin Cup's (Saint Paul)
  24. Mississippi- Donut Bacon Burger at Memphis Barbecue Company (Horn Lake)
  25. Missouri- Stuffed French Loaf at Mama's On The Hill (Saint Louis)
  26. Montana- Strombolis at Trimbo's Pizza (Butte)
  27. Nebraska- Irish Nachos at Starsky's Grill (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Bypass Burgers at Heart Attack Grill (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- The Feedbag Shovel at KC's Rib Shack (Manchester)
  30. New Jersey- Taco, Taco, Taco Pizz at Tony Baloney's (Hoboken)
  31. New Mexico- The Massive Burrito at Grandma Warner's K & I's Diner (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- The Garbage Plate at Nick Tahou Hots (Rochester)
  33. North Carolina- Trailer Park Burger at Wilmington's Best Burgers (Wilmington)
  34. North Dakota- Pig Out Omelet at Mr. and Mrs. J's Restaurant (Cranford)
  35. Ohio- Poutine at Senate (Cincinnati)
  36. Oklahoma- Fried Pies at Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- The Homer at Voodoo Donuts (Multiple locations)
  38. Pennsylvania- Big Ben Hot Dog at D's Six Pax and Dogz (Pittsburgh)
  39. Rhode Island- Mac-n'-Cheese Grilled Cheese at Umelt (Providence)
  40. South Carolina- 'I Wanna Lei Ya' Burger at Big Billy's Burger Joint (North Charleston)
  41. South Dakota- Loaded Tater Tots at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Pimento Mac n' Cheese Grilled Cheese at The Grilled Cheeserie (Nashville)
  43. Texas- 56-Ounce Ribeye Steak at The Big Texan (Amarillo)
  44. Utah- Crown Burger at Crown Burgers (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- Chuck Norris at Handy's Lunch (Burlington)
  46. Virginia- The Pork Belly Sub at Something Different (Urbanna)
  47. Washington- Maple Cinnamon Toasts at HardWok Cafe (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Hillbilly Dog at Hillbilly Hot Dogs (Lesage)
  49. Wisconsin- All-America BBQ Feast at Famous Dave's (Westbury)
  50. Wyoming- The Fatty at Pinky G's Pizzeria (Gallatin Gateway)

