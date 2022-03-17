This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Massachusetts

Photo: Getty Images

A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the unhealthiest restaurant order in Massachusetts .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state, which included the Salted Egg Yolk French Toast at Double Chin as the top choice for Massachusetts .

"On the outside, this eatery seems innocuous, but one glance at the menu can change everything," Eat This, Not That 's Erich Bargainer wrote. "They have some intense sweet offerings like a Salted Egg Yolk French Toast and multiple Donut Bombs with huge scoops of ice cream over massive donuts complete with syrup-filled syringes. They get major points for creativity, though!"

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state: