Why is Gas So Expensive?

By Matthew Moore
kuaf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are the highest they have ever been in America. Some of the...

www.kuaf.com

Newsday

Why revive the commute when gas prices are so high?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is fueling sticker shock at the pump for Americans and sharpening already uneasy feelings about the impact of inflation. Why then are we in such a hurry to end pandemic-era work-from-home policies and force employees to commute to offices again?. "It’s time for Americans to...
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
FOXBusiness

How high will gas prices go? Experts weigh in

The worst is yet to come for American consumers as gas prices soar past levels last seen during the Great Recession, experts say. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told Fox News Digital that the national average is headed for $4.50 per gallon and "could go higher," depending on developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
TheStreet

Seven States Hit Hardest by Gas Prices All Have This in Common

Higher gas prices are happening and more increases seem inevitable, as oil surges in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate has jumped 25% in less than two weeks as the world has moved to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion. Americans are seeing...
FOXBusiness

Harris on record gas prices: 'Price to pay for democracy'

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that the record-high gas prices in the United States are the "price to pay for democracy," echoing the sentiment President Biden expressed earlier this month during his State of the Union address. During a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Harris was asked about the...
Joe Biden
Money

$4 Gas Is Coming to Your State, and Prices Could Hit $5 by Summer

High gas prices have been frustrating American drivers for months — and now, the war in Ukraine is pushing oil and gas costs into a new gear. As of Monday, a gallon of regular gasoline cost an average of $3.61 nationally, an increase of 8 cents in one week and 90 cents over the past year. Average gas prices recently crossed the $4 mark in Nevada, Oregon and Washington, according to AAA. New York, Illinois, Arizona and Alaska — where gas prices have all inched up over $3.80 — appear to be next.
Axios

Why gas prices are so high and what Biden can do about it

Gas prices have reached a record high (not adjusted for inflation), with the prospect of going even higher. The big picture: The U.S. is effectively energy independent, but bans on Russian oil exports from the U.S. and other countries will have a knock-on effect in world markets. “Although the impact...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gas prices: How the cost-per-gallon has changed throughout US history

Rising gasoline prices across the U.S. are setting new records, adding to financial hardships that many are already facing amid the pandemic and high inflation. That’s right: Fuel costs are higher than they’ve ever been in United States history, and those high prices are expected to last a while.
