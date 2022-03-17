Why is Gas So Expensive?

High gas prices have been frustrating American drivers for months — and now, the war in Ukraine is pushing oil and gas costs into a new gear. As of Monday, a gallon of regular gasoline cost an average of $3.61 nationally, an increase of 8 cents in one week and 90 cents over the past year. Average gas prices recently crossed the $4 mark in Nevada, Oregon and Washington, according to AAA. New York, Illinois, Arizona and Alaska — where gas prices have all inched up over $3.80 — appear to be next.

