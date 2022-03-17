St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Pub Crawl

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several Saint Patrick's day events are happening in Yuma, both tonight and Saturday.

Downtown Yuma is crowded with people ready to celebrate, the festivities kicked off earlier with NexGen’s Mini Pub Crawl, on this beautiful Saint Patrick's Day evening.

“NexGen’s events are always the Third Thursday of every month. This month we’re really lucky that the third Thursday falls on Saint Patrick's day, so we have a really fun social, networking event,” said Matt Molenar, president of NexGen.

On Saturday the Pint House is spearheading a pub crawl, kicking off at 3 p.m.

“Of course green beer will be flowing and we’ll be serving some corned beef and cabbage and Irish music playing,” said Mike Fox, general manager of Pint House.

It includes several bars and restaurants downtown, before wrapping up at Jimmie Dee's.

“We’re really looking forward to this Saturday, we haven’t been able to do this in two and a half years and we got shut down right before the Saint Patties day pub crawl two years ago, so we’re really really looking forward to this Saturday,” said Fox.

With the holiday in mind, the City of Yuma Police Department is conducting an impaired driving detail from now through Sunday.

Additional officers will be on the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

So, don't test your luck if you plan on drinking this holiday.

So if you’re out drinking, be sure to make it home safely by calling an Uber, taxi, or even calling a friend to pick you up.

