New Hamilton Christian football coach Ragan McDaniel will be looking to pick up the pace and light up scoreboards throughout Southwest Louisiana. The Baton Rouge native has spent the last five years as the offensive coordinator at Legacy Prep in The Woodlands, Texas. He runs the “Air Raid” offense, which features the passing game and has a goal of snapping the ball within 15 seconds.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO