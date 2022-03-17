Berkshire Hathaway stock surpasses $500K, and keeps going

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Berkshire Hathaway’s steady-as-she-goes investing has put the vast conglomerate in high places, or at least put the company's shares up there. Buying a single share of Berkshire’s class A stock will now set you back more than $500,000. The shares surpassed the half-million dollar mark this month and they continue to climb, up another 1%, or $6,180.28, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway’s steady-as-she-goes investing has put the vast conglomerate in high places, or at least put its shares up there.

Buying a single share of Berkshire’s class A stock will set you back more than $500,000. The shares surpassed the half-million dollar mark this month and they continue to climb, up another 2%, or $9,964 each, on Thursday.

Securities filings in recent weeks show why.

Last last month Warren Buffett, chairman, CEO and the largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway, said in his annual letter to company investors that he was having difficulty finding stocks worth buying as Wall Street churns ever higher.

Yet a filing this month with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Berkshire had snapped up more than 91 million shares of oil producer Occidental Petroleum. Another filing late Wednesday showed that Berkshire had bought almost another $1 billion worth of shares just since the start of this week and it now has a stake of more 14.6% in the company.

Berkshire has owned preferred shares in Occidental since 2019, but it has become very active in buying a bigger stake in the company just as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and oil prices surged.

Crude prices have jumped almost 40% this year, and the stock of major oil companies are spiking, too. Shares of Occidental have more than doubled over the past three months.

Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. rose $5,099.34 Thursday to reach $514,000.