Watch: 2021 RACE REMIX // TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY DOUBLEHEADER

With a newly paved and reworked track, NASCAR drivers are expecting a lot of roughness in Atlanta this weekend. A 1.5-mile track that has been reworked to run like a tiny superspeedway means there are going to be fast cars and not a ton of tire wear and tear. However, that means that things could get messy.
Was Sunday the last IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway?. As has been the case for the last several IndyCar races at TMS, much of Sunday’s race was boringly tight and once again evolved into a follow-the-leader affair for the most part. Well, at least until the excitement and...
On Saturday, the Atlanta infield tunnel claimed a NASCAR Xfinity car hauler, and there’s a video of the hauler’s crash aftermath. Racing News picked up on the Fox Sports Twitter clip and filled race fans in on more details. Dutch Racer’s Day Goes From Bad To Worse.
- Practice; Due to inclement weather in the greater Atlanta area on Friday afternoon. Friday’s previously scheduled 50-minute practice session would be cancelled. With the new track configuration taken place since the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) last visit to Atlanta. NASCAR would opt for the cancellation of Saturday morning’s qualifying as well replacing it with a 40-practice session instead.
Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers said after a chaotic race at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. William Byron, winner: “It was so different. You know honestly the last few laps there, just trying to manage the gap to Bubba (Wallace) and trying to not get too far out front. My spotter Brandon (Lines), it’s his first win so congrats to him and just thanks to this whole team. They’ve done a great job this year. There’s a lot of changes with the Next Gen car. The Liberty University Chevrolet was awesome there. We had a pretty rough practice; worked hard on it and got it handling well. It was kind of an intermediate style with a little bit of superspeedway to it, so it was lot of fun. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. Super exciting.”
A lap and a half from the checkered flag, Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, was behind his teammate, race leader and St. Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet, and had about decided to stay where he was, and take the second-place finish. But,...
Ty Dillon, No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I don’t know what happened there. We were taking it easy. We had a penalty on pit road, so we had to restart last. I was just kind of chilling. I was trying to slow down with the wreck and the No. 14 (Chase Briscoe), I don’t know what he was looking at or doing. He just ran right through me and ended our day. I knew we had a good enough No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Camaro ZL1 to hopefully get up front with good track position and good pit stops. Just hate that it ended our day early. It was really hard to pass and you needed help (to pass). Even if you were handling better, if somebody could just stay in the middle lane, you could hardly get around them unless you had a massive run and they messed up. Track position matters. Hopefully we would have been up front, but it wasn’t our day.”
A NASCAR jackman for the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team received stitches on his legs after getting injured during a pit stop at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. This past weekend, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 took place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. David O’Dell served as the jackman for Joe Gibbs Racing, pitting for Christopher Bell, who drove the No. 20. But as you can see in the video below, Bell clipped O’Dell on the leg as he slammed to a stop on pit lane. O’Dell might have jumped out of the pit a tad early as well. Watch for it at the two-second mark.
Racing is underway at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Chase Briscoe’s #14 Ford led the pack to get the action going. The biggest story of the day however, may have nothing to do with individual drivers. Instead, how drivers as a group will navigate a repaved and reconfigured track at AMS.
William Byron held off the freight train behind him, taking the checkered flag for his third NASCAR Cup victory while one last crash unfolded behind him in an appropriate finish Sunday to a thrilling, chaotic race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The reconfigured track — with new pavement and steeper banking...
HAMPTON, Ga. -- Nineteen-year-old Georgian Corey Heim raced to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting a push from the lapped machine of John Hunter Nemechek to deny Chandler Smith a second straight win. Coming off a victory at Las Vegas, Smith -- another 19-year-old...
FORT WORTH, Texas – When Texas Motor Speedway opened 25 years ago, the palatial 1.5-mile speedway on the wind-swept plains of Denton County immediately became a staple of the IndyCar schedule. Playing host to two annual races from 1998-2004 that once drew crowds of 100,000, Texas was regarded as...
Comments / 0