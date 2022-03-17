ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Your CBD Store Celebrates National Sleep Month and its Grand Opening

eastcobber.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTired? Many are, according to an Ocere.com survey, which reported Americans lost roughly 21.4 hours of sleep weekly due to pandemic concerns last year. That’s slightly more than three hours of lost sleep nightly. March is designated as National Sleep Awareness Month, which provides Your CBD Store owner...

eastcobber.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Is CBD or THC Better for Sleep?

Sleepless nights often plague the average consumer. Adults need seven to eight hours. Unfortunately, over 35% of Americans report regularly sleeping less than seven hours. The solution is different for everybody. However, everyone agrees natural remedies are better for you, which is why more and more people are trying CBD and THC for better sleep. But not all consumers agree on which option is best. Here we’ll explore the pros and cons of both and how to choose the right plant-based nighttime product for you.
PHARMACEUTICALS
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 58

'Celebrate a World of Flavors' during National Nutrition Month

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- March is known as National Nutrition Month, a time to consider what we're putting into our bodies and whether we could be making better choices. This year's theme for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is: Celebrate a World of Flavors. CBS 58 was joined by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Health
L.A. Weekly

Staying Asleep With CBD — Could CBD Be A Good Sleep Aid?

Honestly, who could say they get a good night’s sleep nowadays? With all the craziness going on in contemporary life, it’s a miracle any of us could get decent shut-eye. The hectic pace of life seems to be driving more Americans on a quest for all-natural sleep supplements.
HEALTH
Dadeville Record

A place to call home: Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood celebrates grand opening

City and community members officially christened Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood, a new seafood restaurant in Dadeville, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 10. Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman and members of the Dadeville Chamber of Commerce used the occasion to welcome the restaurant to the city. Chamber President Peggy Bullard...
DADEVILLE, AL
Santa Clarita Radio

Buy CBD Oil – Best CBD Oil In Stores Near Me For Pain, Sleep, And Anxiety

In the middle of hectic and busy lives, many of us faced different health and wellness issues and mostly turn towards the use of medicines. However, it is recommended that instead of choosing the medicinal support, it is better to look for natural and safe treatments for the safety of your health and well-being. From many years, a lot of researches and scientific studies have supported the use of CBD oil, which is extremely efficient tool to treat different wellness issues that include sleeping disorders, pain, and anxiety as well. As per the clinical studies, the use of CBD oil in patients with anxiety and sleep disorders helps in reducing anxiety levels in many patients and improved the quality of sleep as well. Also, many scientific studies suggested that CBD oil is effective in reducing both neuropathic and inflammatory pain, which are two most difficult to treat types of pain. Buy CBD Online Here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Debt#National Sleep Foundation#Sleep Deprivation#Coupon#Grand Opening#Ocere Com#Americans#Cdc
Daily Fort Worth

“I’d rather be a little sick than on a ventilator again,” Unvaccinated single mother of four changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines after spending almost three months in hospital

America has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates so far meaning that Americans are closer to reaching a herd immunity getting closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the data provided by the CDC, nearly 255 million people are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, more than 216 million are fully vaccinated and more than 96 million are boosted.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Balanced Foods celebrates grand opening of Atascocita location

Balanced Foods celebrated the grand opening of its new Atascocita location March 6. Located at 6717 FM 1960, the national health food franchise sells ready-made, healthy meals that customers can take on the go. Additionally, the store offers free nutritional consultations to help patrons create customized meal plans tailored to fit their needs. 346-463-8198. www.balancedfoods.com.
ATASCOCITA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

Supplement slows aging process in mice, and possibly humans

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function. A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span. So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy