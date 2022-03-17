City Of Tampa Launches Vision Zero Action Plan

The City of Tampa is unveiling its Vision Zero Action plan as part of our effort to eliminate all roadway deaths and life-altering injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

The City of Tampa’s Vision Zero Action Plan is our road map to reach our goal of zero severe injuries or deaths on our roads.

On average, 44 people die and another 289 suffer life-altering injuries on roads in Tampa each year, according to an evaluation of FDOT crash data. The City of Tampa is committed to ending this cycle.

The Vision Zero Action Plan was developed through a data-driven, collaborative approach that included understanding the community’s concerns and priorities, evaluating crash data, identifying trends and strategizing with the Vision Zero Task Force.

The Plan contains strategies with measurable action items focused on the next five years that will be continuously tracked, evaluated and updated.

"Transportation and road safety has been a top priority for my administration as we continue Transforming Tampa's Tomorrow," Mayor Jane Castor said. "The Vision Zero Action plan is just another step in the right direction. I know that together, we can create safer streets for all and create a lasting impact for decades to come."

High Injury Network

A major component of a Vision Zero Action Plan is to identify the High Injury Network (HIN): the network of roads where the majority of a city’s deadly and life-altering injury crashes happen.

Included in the High Injury Network are roadways owned by the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County and FDOT.

Fast Facts:

The highest percentage (40 percent) of vulnerable user KSI (killed and severe injury) crashes happen on six-lane roadways

Six-lane roadways also make up the highest percentage of the High-Injury Network

On all roadway types, most people are killed in crashes in poorly lit conditions (after dark)

Speed and turning movements on multi-lane roadways are some of the most significant contributors to crashes

Safe Systems Approach

The City of Tampa’s Vision Zero Action Plan takes a “Safe System Approach” to reach our goals.

Safer Streets: Design streets to guide appropriate road user behavior and forgive predictable mistakes.

Create safer streets for all road users through enhanced planning, design and operations.

Expand the City's walk, bike and transit network.

Prioritize Vulnerable Road Users

Change codes, policies and laws to support Vision Zero.

Safer Speeds: Prevent deadly and life-altering crashes by managing vehicle speeds.

Update codes, manuals, and guidance to support speed reductions.

Lower posted speeds and implement road designs to achieve target speeds.

Work with Tampa Police Department and FDOT to inform and implement speed reduction efforts.

Safer People: Empower Tampanians to spread Vision Zero messaging, take community action, and promote a culture of safe mobility.

Empower Tampa citizens to be Vision Zero stewards.

Create a culture of roadway safety and understanding of throughout the City of Tampa organization.

Host community-focused activities and events.

Empower Tampa's youth to be Vision Zero ambassadors.

Safer Vehicles: Address the City’s role in regulating and maintaining a state-of-the-art vehicle fleet and providing city streets with infrastructure that supports future emerging technologies.

Manage a safe fleet of City drivers and vehicles.

Leverage technological innovations in mobility and micro-mobility.

Expand and elevate the role of public transit

Safety Data & Post Crash Response: Use quality data and the latest analytical tools to prioritize actions and track Vision Zero progress. Coordinate efforts with other related departments, such as TPD and TFR, to ensure rapid response to severe crashes and addressing known safety concerns.

Collaborate with first responders.

Collect, evaluate and manage data to support Vision Zero success.

Implementation Success: Ensure the success of the Vision Zero Action Plan through funding and accountability measures.

Augment funding for Vision Zero programs & projects.

Convene recurring meetings of Vision Zero Leadership, the Multi- Agency Task Force, and Implementation Team.

PROJECT SPOTLIGHT: Columbus Drive Safety Improvements

Crews with Nelson Construction helped install many of the new safety improvements along Columbus Drive, near the intersection of 13th Street.

One project that highlights efforts in the Vision Zero Action Plan is at Columbus Drive and 13th Street, the location of several recent road safety improvements including:

Shared lane-pavement markings for bicyclists

High-visibility crosswalks with flashing beacons

Additional street parking

Additional landscaping and tree wells for storm water drains

Crews are set to finish the road improvements here on Thursday, March 17.

"Projects like this one along Columbus Drive show what is possible in terms of making conditions safer for all road users," said Alana Brasier, the City of Tampa's Vision Zero Coordinator. "We all deserve to be able to move around our communities safely, and prioritizing changes like these can help us meet the measurable goals in our Vision Zero Action Plan."