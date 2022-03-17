ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Grass species identity shapes communities of root and leaf fungi more than elevation

By Stephanie N. Kivlin
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFungal symbionts can buffer plants from environmental extremes and may affect host capacities to acclimate, adapt, or redistribute under environmental change; however, the distributions of fungal symbionts along abiotic gradients are poorly described. Fungal mutualists should be the most beneficial in abiotically stressful environments, and the structure of networks of plant-fungal...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Better pre-submission inquiries

Pre-submission inquiries are a means to quickly interact with journal editors to find a suitable outlet for a manuscript in preparation. To make the most out of these interactions, this Editorial outlines key points that should ideally be covered in a pre-submission inquiry. A pre-submission inquiry - or, as we...
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Atlantic City Press

Fascinating Fungi

Whether in a supermarket, walking in our yards or out on a hike, we have all seen fungi. They are everywhere. Over 2 million species of fungi exist on earth and more than 2000 new species are discovered every year. The visible part of the fungus we normally see is the mushroom but below the surface is a vast, fascinating network. Thin, thread-like roots called mycelium might be a key to solving some of humanity’s biggest problems. Mycelium is crucial to the decomposition process of organic matter. Around the world, science is exploring how fungi can help our planet. Here are projects being worked on now:
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Plant Community#Plant Reproduction#Root System#Native Species
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Continuous transition from double-layer to Faradaic charge storage in confined electrolytes

The capacitance of the electrochemical interface has traditionally been separated into two distinct types: non-Faradaic electric double-layer capacitance, which involves charge induction, and Faradaic pseudocapacitance, which involves charge transfer. However, the electrochemical interface in most energy technologies is not planar but involves porous and layered materials that offer varying degrees of electrolyte confinement. We suggest that understanding electrosorption under confinement in porous and layered materials requires a more nuanced view of the capacitive mechanism than that at a planar interface. In particular, we consider the crucial role of the electrolyte confinement in these systems to reconcile different viewpoints on electrochemical capacitance. We propose that there is a continuum between double-layer capacitance and Faradaic intercalation that is dependent on the specific confinement microenvironment. We also discuss open questions regarding electrochemical capacitance in porous and layered materials and how these lead to opportunities for future energy technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

How PhD programmes embraced hybrid working during the pandemic

After two years of COVID-related delays, five doctoral candidates share lessons they learnt. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended working environments and doctoral candidates’ schedules. As laboratories closed all over the world, remote working meant that some could read more deeply on their subject area or develop new computational skills. But for others, projects and future research careers were left hanging in the balance.
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Tracking ore fluid evolution using clumped C"“O isotopes

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Improved understanding of ore system evolution is critical in searching for minerals required for the green energy transition and novel technologies. An important step in understanding ore system processes is reconstructing temperature gradients around mineral deposits, specifically to study the transport, concentration and remobilization of metals by hydrothermal fluids. Fluid inclusion thermometry and carbon (Î´13C) and oxygen (Î´18O) isotope ratios in carbonates, especially calcite and dolomite, are often used as tracers of the sources, temperature and isotopic composition of hydrothermal fluids during ore formation. However, fluid inclusions inÂ ore systems are often deformed, too small, ruptured or absent in many ore systems, limiting their application in temperature studies. Furthermore, in traditional Î´18O isotopic analysis, both carbonate Î´18O and fluid Î´18O values are required for temperature estimation, but fluid Î´18O values are often inferred, leading to uncertainties with the Î´18O-based model.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Charge-state resolved laser acceleration of gold ions to beyond 7Â MeV/u

In the past years, the interest in the laser-driven acceleration of heavy ions in the mass range of \(\text {A}\approx 200\) has been increasing due to promising application ideas like the fission-fusion nuclear reaction mechanism, aiming at the production of neutron-rich isotopes relevant for the astrophysical r-process nucleosynthesis. In this paper, we report on the laser acceleration of gold ions to beyondÂ 7Â MeV/u, exceeding for the first time an important prerequisite for this nuclear reaction scheme. Moreover, the gold ion charge states have been detected with an unprecedented resolution, which enables the separation of individual charge states up to 4Â MeV/u. The recorded charge-state distributions show a remarkable dependency on the target foil thickness and differ from simulations, lacking a straight-forward explanation by the established ionizationÂ models.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bioconversion of chitin waste through Stenotrophomonas maltophilia for production of chitin derivatives as a Seabass enrichment diet

Marine wastes pose a great threat to the ecosystem leading to severe environmental hazards and health issues particularly the shellfish wastes. The shellfish waste which contains half of the amount of chitin can be efficiently transformed into useful products. Various approaches for the hydrolysis of chitin like physical, chemical, and enzymatic processes are there. Still, the use of enzyme chitinase is well documented as an effective and eco-friendly method. The present study summarizes the isolation of chitinase enzyme producing bacteria from different shrimp waste disposal sites in Parangipettai (India), and the possible use of an enzyme hydrolyzate as an immunostimulant to Asian Seabass (Lates calcarifer). The potential chitinase-producing bacteria were identified by 16S rRNA gene sequencing as Stenotrophomonas maltophilia. After purification, the chitinase specific activity was 5.01 (U/ml) and the protein content was 72Â mg and the recovery rate was 48.06%. The optimum pH and temperature for the chitinolytic activity were 6.5 and at 35"“50Â Â°C, respectively. The animal experiment trial was done with our feed supplements which included 0.0 (control), 0.5%, 1% and 2% of chitin degraded product. All the supplementary feed had an optimal 42% (w/w) of crude protein. The feed protein level was 41"“43% on average and gross energy was 13"“17Â kcal/g and the feed was observed to exhibit a significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) survival rate, condition factor, specific growth rates, and body weight gain was also found to be promising compared to other fishes fed with control diet only. The red blood cells (RBC) and white blood cell (WBC) counts were found to increase significantly after being challenged with infection in animals fed with chitin derivatives from 1st week to 3rd week when compared to the control. The hematocrit (Hct) values were low on the 2nd and 3rd week in infected fish fed with chitin derivatives. This low level was due to infection lyses of the red blood cells and increased nitro blue tetrazolium reduction. The control diet-fed fish showed 70% mortality but the chitin derivative supplemented fishes showed only 20% mortality post-infection. The results of the study encompass that the use of chitin-derivate enriched feed further is taken into large-scale approaches thereby benefitting the aquaculture sector.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The hallucal interphalangeal ossicle: anatomy and basis for ultrasound-guided surgical shaving

Painful lesions on the plantar aspect of the first interphalangeal joint (IPJ) of the hallux can be attributed to structures called ossicles, nodules, or sesamoids. The aims of the present study were first to verify that ultrasonography (US) is a high-sensitivity tool for diagnosing an interphalangeal ossicle (IO), and second to prove that US-guided-shaving surgery ("milling") is a safe and feasible technique for remodeling the IO. The study is divided into three parts. In the first part, the prevalence of IOs was estimated in 12 cadaver feet using US, anatomical dissection, and fluoroscopy. In the second, a detailed US and morphological description of the IO was obtained. In the third, six cadaver feet were subjected to surgical milling. IO prevalence was 41.6% in gross anatomy, 41.6% in US examination and just 16.6% in fluoroscopy. The ossicles had a mean length of 4Â mm (Â±"‰2Â mm) and a width of 7Â mm (Â±"‰2Â mm). The ossicles could be completely shaved in all specimens without injuring important anatomical structures. Our results indicate that US is a more precise tool for diagnosing an IO than X-ray. Moreover, our US-guided mini-invasive surgical technique appears feasible and safe.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Smartphone applications for informal caregivers of chronically ill patients: a scoping review

Mobile-health applications can be used to deliver timely and personalized health information to family and friends of chronically ill adults living in the community. This scoping review aims to investigate the nature and extent of native smartphone applications for informal caregivers. Six databases were searched for articles on applications across ten chronic conditions, namely heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic obstructive respiratory disease, asthma, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease or other dementia, rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, and mood or anxiety disorders. In total, 36 articles were included, encompassing 26 applications. Of these, smartphone applications were designed for use only by caregivers (n"‰="‰15), with a few applications also intended to be used with patients (n"‰="‰5), healthcare providers (n"‰="‰4), or all three roles (n"‰="‰2). Most applications targeted a single chronic condition (n"‰="‰25), with Alzheimer's and other dementia being the most common (n"‰="‰18). Only one application was designed for management of multiple chronic conditions. Long-term evaluation methods are needed to continually assess the impact of applications on a range of process and health outcomes, such as usability, caregiver burden, and quality of life. Additional directions to advance native smartphone applications for caregivers are discussed, including personalization and expansion of eligibility criteria.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Smartphone app reveals that lynx avoid human recreationists on local scale, but not home range scale

Outdoor recreation is increasing and affects habitat use and selection by wildlife. These effects are challenging to study, especially for elusive species with large spatial requirements, as it is hard to obtain reliable proxies of recreational intensity over extensive areas. Commonly used proxies, such as the density of, or distance to, hiking paths, ignore outdoor recreation occurring on other linear feature types. Here we utilized crowdsourced data from the Strava training app to obtain a large-scale proxy for pedestrian outdoor recreation intensity in southeast Norway. We used the proxy and GPS-tracking data from collared Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx) to investigate how recreation affects habitat selection at the home rangeÂ scale and localÂ scale by lynx during summer. We fitted resource selection functions at the two scales using conditional logistic regression. Our analysis revealed that lynx avoided areas of recreational activity at the localÂ scale, but not at home rangeÂ scale. Nonetheless, lynx frequently used areas associated with recreation, and to a greater degree at night than during the day. Our results suggest that local-scale avoidance of recreation and temporal adjustments of habitat use by lynx mitigate the need for a home range-scale response towards recreation. Scale-dependent responses and temporal adjustments in habitat use may facilitate coexistence between humans and large carnivores.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrated genomics point to immune vulnerabilities in pleural mesothelioma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98414-w, published online 27 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results section, under subheading 'High level of VISTA is frequent in epithelioid mesothelioma and its expression level correlates with Hedgehog and immune pathway components',. "Ki67 correlated with copy number...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy