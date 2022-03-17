ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survival and efficacy of entomopathogenic nematodes on exposed surfaces

By Jayashree Ramakrishnan
Cover picture for the articleEntomopathogenic nematodes (EPN) species differ in their capability to withstand rapid desiccation (RD). Infective juveniles of Steinernema carpocapsae are a better adaptable and tolerant than Steinernema feltiae or Heterorhabditis bacteriophora as, an optimal RH of"‰>"‰90% is required by S. feltiae and H. bacteriophora while maintaining RH equivalent to 74% could sustain...

