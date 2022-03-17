ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE preview: MLB.TV is back for start of spring games

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spring Training slate is under way, and with MLB.TV's spring preview, you can stream select exhibition games for free for a limited time. All...

Freddie Freeman’s Dodgers Signing Is Shocking—but Perhaps It Shouldn’t Be

When the Braves and Dodgers faced off in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series, their respective starting first basemen were Freddie Freeman and Albert Pujols. When the two teams match up again this April, Matt Olson will be at first for Atlanta, and Freeman will be wearing Dodger blue, having joined Pujols in an ultra-exclusive group of stars who’ve had a long tenure with one team end immediately after winning a World Series. As the pennant-winning Braves, propelled in part by a .286/.444/.619 series from Freeman, celebrated beating the Dodgers after Game 6, no one would have imagined that the corner cornerstone would soon switch sides. Yet less than five months later, the Braves have replaced the longtime face of their franchise with a younger southpaw slugger, and the Dodgers have happily reached into their deep pockets to give Freeman a home, completing one of the winter’s most surprising superstar shuffles. Each link in this chain of transactions sounds sensible in isolation, but the end result—Freeman in another uniform—seems semi-inconceivable.
Cubs sign veteran LHP Daniel Norris

The Cubs are set to sign left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris to a Major League contract reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The 28-year-old is fresh off a season divided between the Detroit and Milwaukee organizations. His work out of the Tigers’ bullpen didn’t match the success he found there in 2020, but a fluky .354 batting average on balls in play and other ERA estimators figured his 5.89 ERA with Detroit last season was more bloated than it should have been. The Brewers figured as much as well, and acquired the left-hander in a deadline deal last July.
Nolan Arenado Reacts To The Kris Bryant Signing

Earlier this week, superstar third baseman Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies. Immediately after the news broke, the baseball world was somewhat flummoxed by the move. “On a scale of 1 to 10, the industry shock over the Rockies’ deal with Kris Bryant has been turned up to 11,” MLB insider Buster Olney wrote on Twitter.
Flaherty to seek 2nd medical opinion on ailing shoulder

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will seek a second medical opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder. Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday. He has not thrown off a mound since spring training opened. “It would be nice to know what’s going...
Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
Guardians won't let youth hold them back

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The messaging from Guardians manager Terry Francona to his team has been clear: There are no excuses just because they’re young. Now that Cactus League play is officially underway with a 3-2 Guardians victory over the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Friday afternoon, the countdown to Opening Day with a shortened Spring Training is on. And assuming there are no surprising roster moves between now and April 7, the club is well aware that it will be looked at as an underdog in the American League Central after being the team to beat just a few years ago.
Manoah primed to take next step in 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- In 2021, Alek Manoah was the surprise of the season, going from a prospect to a pillar of the rotation seemingly overnight. This year, the sky-high expectations are already waiting for him. Manoah loves it -- because of course he does. “I’m competitive as ever,” Manoah said...
Akiyama adjusts as he enters pivotal Spring Training

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- There was a lot of sensation around outfielder Shogo Akiyama when the Japanese player joined the Reds and signed a three-year, $21 million contract ahead of the 2020 season. Two years into the deal, Akiyama is still searching for traction in the big leagues. In 142 games...
Gore showcases improvements in 1st outing

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Spring Training is always ripe for overreactions to small samples. That’s half the fun of it, right? So here's another of those overreactions (or, perhaps, not):. It's a new year, and, by the looks of things, a brand new MacKenzie Gore. The Padres have said so...
Stroman strikes out three, struts in Cubs debut

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- If Marcus Stroman is going to put on a show for the Cubs this season, consider Friday night the trailer. The new addition to Chicago's rotation only worked two innings two innings in a 7-3 Cactus League win over the Giants, but he did not allow a hit in his Cubs debut. He also did a little celebratory strut after his first strikeout of the year.
Gonzales shows up ready, strong in 1st start

PEORIA, Ariz. -- When Marco Gonzales arrived at Spring Training last weekend, he told Scott Servais that he could give the manager three innings right away. It wasn’t just the competitive energy that he yearned, but also, he was so over throwing live batting practice. “No more lives,” Gonzales...
By the numbers: Andrew McCutchen’s impact on the Brewers lineup

The Brewers made their first big splash of the 2022 season, officially inking outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal Wednesday. A five-time All-Star and the 2012 MVP, McCutchen adds more than just a big name to the Crew’s lineup. At age 35, the outfielder still excels in a variety of areas, especially hitting left-handed pitching.
Ng: Marlins have 'ear to the ground' in CF search

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- With three weeks until Opening Day in San Francisco, the Marlins are still pursuing another "bat/center fielder," in the words of general manager Kim Ng, whose phone is up and running at 6 a.m. these days. She and her staff continue to make endless calls trying to address the situation.
Nelson, Carroll impress in Cactus League showing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Torey Lovullo has read the reports. He's heard from the scouts. He's watched video. But until this spring, the D-backs' manager hadn't gotten a real look at some of the team's top prospects. With 40-man roster players not ready to play in games right off the bat...
Rogers comfortable, eyes place in rotation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Josh Rogers is excited to pick up the momentum he left off with at the end of the 2021 season. So the energetic right-hander was eager when he got the nod for the Nationals’ Spring Training opener Friday night against the Marlins at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
Witt Jr. building on lessons learned as he competes for spot

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Royals manager Mike Matheny and his coaching staff did their best to make sure the starters for Friday’s Cactus League opener against the Rangers knew it was OK to not play at 100 percent, even if it goes against everything the organization stands for. Because with...
