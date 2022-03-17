ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Estimating the generation interval from the incidence rate, the optimal quarantine duration and the efficiency of fast switching periodic protocols for COVID-19

By Eugenio Lippiello
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transmissibility of an infectious disease is usually quantified in terms of the reproduction number \(R_t\) representing, at a given time, the average number of secondary cases caused by an infected individual. Recent studies have enlightened the central role played by w(z), the distribution of generation times z, namely the time...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sigma Gamma Rho#Epidemics#Mathematics#Covid#Sigma Tau#Italian
Daily Mississippian

Spring breakers puzzle their way through COVID-19 protocols

This Friday, University of Mississippi students will be going on their first spring break since March 2020. After two years of uncertainty, students, particularly seniors, are eager to enjoy some time off. However, they face unique challenges of traveling during a pandemic, especially for those traveling outside the country. In...
OXFORD, MS
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Thrillist

Bermuda Eases COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Travelers

Travelers looking to head to Bermuda will now have an easier time entering the country. On March 7, the island territory announced that updated COVID protocols would include a quicker entry process for vaccinated travelers. The revised guidelines will require all visitors to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Airline confirms fatalities as Boeing carrying 132 crashes in China

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."  The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Data-Wiping Service Optimizes Efficiency

Smith launched SWIPESM 2.0, a proprietary data-wiping service designed to optimize efficiency and provide tailored solutions to fit projects of any size or scope. “Our SWIPESM service is yet another value-added solution we can offer to our customers,” says Phyllis Tsu, Smith’s chief information officer. “We have identified and studied their needs, and we have used those findings to develop and thoroughly test this exceptional program.”
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrated genomics point to immune vulnerabilities in pleural mesothelioma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98414-w, published online 27 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results section, under subheading 'High level of VISTA is frequent in epithelioid mesothelioma and its expression level correlates with Hedgehog and immune pathway components',. "Ki67 correlated with copy number...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

How PhD programmes embraced hybrid working during the pandemic

After two years of COVID-related delays, five doctoral candidates share lessons they learnt. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended working environments and doctoral candidates’ schedules. As laboratories closed all over the world, remote working meant that some could read more deeply on their subject area or develop new computational skills. But for others, projects and future research careers were left hanging in the balance.
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Dynamic alterations in the lung microbiota in a rat model of lipopolysaccharide-induced acute lung injury

The lung microbiota have been found to be substantially altered in numerous pulmonary disorders, and crosstalk between the host pathophysiology and lung microbiota plays critical roles in the regulation of disease states. The aim of this study was to investigate dynamic changes in the lung microbiota during different stages of acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ALI/ARDS). Rats receiving an intraperitoneal administration of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) were sacrificed at 12 and 48Â h after injection, and the hematological parameters, serum cytokine levels, and histological characteristics of the lung tissue and lung microbiota were assessed. After LPS injection, along with fluctuations of systemic cytokine levels and the onset and regression of pulmonary edema, the diversity, components, and functionalities of the pulmonary microbiota underwent significant dynamic changes. The volatility of the Î±-diversity indices narrowed after LPS injection, and the indices significantly decreased 48Â h later. The abundance of 18 genera and functionality of adenosine triphosphate"“binding cassette (ABC) transporters, pentose phosphate, and bacterial chemotaxis pathways were found to significantly differ between specified time points. Several significant correlations between the components and functionalities of the lung microbiota and indicative symptoms of ALI/ARDS were also observed. Brevibacterium was correlated with cytokines tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-Î±, interleukin (IL)-10, and IL-6 and with hematological percentage of neutrophils (NEU%); Wnt, Notch, and chronic myeloid leukemia signaling pathways were correlated with IL-1Î²; mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling pathway"“yeast was correlated with IL-10; and the pathways of ascorbate and aldarate metabolism and basal transcription factors were correlated with platelet-related indicators. The correlations between the lung microbiota and indicative symptoms of ALI/ARDS identified in this study support further investigation into the underlying mechanism of host"“microbiota interactions during lung injury and repair.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Bioconversion of chitin waste through Stenotrophomonas maltophilia for production of chitin derivatives as a Seabass enrichment diet

Marine wastes pose a great threat to the ecosystem leading to severe environmental hazards and health issues particularly the shellfish wastes. The shellfish waste which contains half of the amount of chitin can be efficiently transformed into useful products. Various approaches for the hydrolysis of chitin like physical, chemical, and enzymatic processes are there. Still, the use of enzyme chitinase is well documented as an effective and eco-friendly method. The present study summarizes the isolation of chitinase enzyme producing bacteria from different shrimp waste disposal sites in Parangipettai (India), and the possible use of an enzyme hydrolyzate as an immunostimulant to Asian Seabass (Lates calcarifer). The potential chitinase-producing bacteria were identified by 16S rRNA gene sequencing as Stenotrophomonas maltophilia. After purification, the chitinase specific activity was 5.01 (U/ml) and the protein content was 72Â mg and the recovery rate was 48.06%. The optimum pH and temperature for the chitinolytic activity were 6.5 and at 35"“50Â Â°C, respectively. The animal experiment trial was done with our feed supplements which included 0.0 (control), 0.5%, 1% and 2% of chitin degraded product. All the supplementary feed had an optimal 42% (w/w) of crude protein. The feed protein level was 41"“43% on average and gross energy was 13"“17Â kcal/g and the feed was observed to exhibit a significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) survival rate, condition factor, specific growth rates, and body weight gain was also found to be promising compared to other fishes fed with control diet only. The red blood cells (RBC) and white blood cell (WBC) counts were found to increase significantly after being challenged with infection in animals fed with chitin derivatives from 1st week to 3rd week when compared to the control. The hematocrit (Hct) values were low on the 2nd and 3rd week in infected fish fed with chitin derivatives. This low level was due to infection lyses of the red blood cells and increased nitro blue tetrazolium reduction. The control diet-fed fish showed 70% mortality but the chitin derivative supplemented fishes showed only 20% mortality post-infection. The results of the study encompass that the use of chitin-derivate enriched feed further is taken into large-scale approaches thereby benefitting the aquaculture sector.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy