ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel not in serious contention for Man Utd job

By Scott Saunders & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Tuchel is not in serious contention for the role of Manchester United manager, with Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino still the main...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#European#German#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick rescues hosts after blowing two-goal lead at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick to rescue a 3-2 victory for Man Utd over Norwich, having earlier blown a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second hat-trick in five games put some shine on another underwhelming performance from United, whose pursuit of a top-four spot was nonetheless strengthened thanks to defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

297
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy