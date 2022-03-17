Pigeon egg white protein-based transparent durable hydrogel via monodisperse ionic surfactant-mediated protein condensation
The thermal gelation property of proteins is useful in creating protein-based materials. The gelation of protein solution often proceeds by the random aggregation of denatured proteins, and the protein-based gels are typically brittle or opaque, or both. Improvement in the mechanical and optical properties of protein-based materials are required for them...
Transparent hydrogels are key materials for many applications, such as contact lens, imperceptible soft robotics and invisible wearable devices. Introducing large and engineerable optical anisotropy offers great prospect for endowing them with extra birefringence-based functions and exploiting their applications in see-through flexible polarization optics. However, existing transparent hydrogels suffer from limitation of low and/or non-fine engineerable birefringence. Here, we invent a transparent magneto-birefringence hydrogel with large and finely engineerable optical anisotropy. The large optical anisotropy factor of the embedded magnetic two-dimensional material gives rise to the large magneto-birefringence of the hydrogel in the transparent condition of ultra-low concentration, which is several orders of magnitude larger than usual transparent magnetic hydrogels. High transparency, large and tunable optical anisotropy cooperatively permit the magnetic patterning of interference colours in the hydrogel. The hydrogel also shows mechanochromic and thermochromic property. Our finding provides an entry point for applying hydrogel in optical anisotropy and colour centred fields, with several proof-of-concept applications been demonstrated.
Predicting the structure of interacting protein chains is a fundamental step towards understanding protein function. Unfortunately, no computational method can produce accurate structures of protein complexes. AlphaFold2, has shown unprecedented levels of accuracy in modelling single chain protein structures. Here, we apply AlphaFold2 for the prediction of heterodimeric protein complexes. We find that the AlphaFold2 protocol together with optimised multiple sequence alignments, generate models with acceptable quality (DockQ"‰â‰¥"‰0.23) for 63% of the dimers. From the predicted interfaces we create a simple function to predict the DockQ score which distinguishes acceptable from incorrect models as well as interacting from non-interacting proteins with state-of-art accuracy. We find that, using the predicted DockQ scores, we can identify 51% of all interacting pairs at 1% FPR.
The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) fusion (F) protein is essential for viral entry and is a key target of neutralizing antibodies and vaccine development. The prefusion conformation is thought to be the optimal vaccine antigen, but previously described prefusion F proteins expressed poorly and were not well stabilized. Here, we use structures of hMPV F to guide the design of 42 variants containing stabilizing substitutions. Through combinatorial addition of disulfide bonds, cavity-filling substitutions, and improved electrostatic interactions, we describe a prefusion-stabilized F protein (DS-CavEs2) that expresses at 15"‰mg/L and has a melting temperature of 71.9"‰Â°C. Crystal structures of two prefusion-stabilized hMPV F variants reveal that antigenic surfaces are largely unperturbed. Importantly, immunization of mice with DS-CavEs2 elicits significantly higher neutralizing antibody titers against hMPV A1 and B1 viruses than postfusion F. The improved properties of DS-CavEs2 will advance the development of hMPV vaccines and the isolation of therapeutic antibodies.
The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
Designing electronic skin (e-skin) with proteins is a critical way to endow e-skin with biocompatibility, but engineering protein structures to achieve controllable mechanical properties and self-healing ability remains a challenge. Here, we develop a hybrid gluten network through the incorporation of a eutectic gallium indium alloy (EGaIn) to design a self-healable e-skin with improved mechanical properties. The intrinsic reversible disulfide bond/sulfhydryl group reconfiguration of gluten networks is explored as a driving force to introduce EGaIn as a chemical cross-linker, thus inducing secondary structure rearrangement of gluten to form additional Î²-sheets as physical cross-linkers. Remarkably, the obtained gluten-based material is self-healing, achieves synthetic material-like stretchability (>1600%) and possesses the ability to promote skin cell proliferation. The final e-skin is biocompatible and biodegradable and can sense strain changes from human motions of different scales. The protein network microregulation method paves the way for future skin-like protein-based e-skin.
In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
Fast and accurate identification of phage virion proteins (PVPs) would greatly aid facilitation of antibacterial drug discovery and development. Although, several research efforts based on machine learning (ML) methods have been made for in silico identification of PVPs, these methods have certain limitations. Therefore, in this study, we propose a new computational approach, termed SCORPION, (StaCking-based Predictior fOR Phage VIrion PrOteiNs), to accurately identify PVPs using only protein primary sequences. Specifically, we explored comprehensive 13 different feature descriptors from different aspects (i.e., compositional information, composition-transition-distribution information, position-specific information and physicochemical properties) with 10 popular ML algorithms to construct a pool of optimal baseline models. These optimal baseline models were then used to generate probabilistic features (PFs) and considered as a new feature vector. Finally, we utilized a two-step feature selection strategy to determine the optimal PF feature vector and used this feature vector to develop a stacked model (SCORPION). Both tenfold cross-validation and independent test results indicate that SCORPION achieves superior predictive performance than its constitute baseline models and existing methods. We anticipate SCORPION will serve as a useful tool for the cost-effective and large-scale screening of new PVPs. The source codes and datasets for this work are available for downloading in the GitHub repository (https://github.com/saeed344/SCORPION).
The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4e, in which the Y-axis was labelled incorrectly as 'Power density (mW"‰cm"’2)'. The correct version of the Y-axis label in Fig. 4e is 'Power density (mW"‰m"’2)'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05798-4, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Grace M. Hwang, which was incorrectly given as Grace Hwang. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Brian...
Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
The continuing evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants not only causes a long-term global health concerns but also encounters the vaccine/drug effectiveness. The degree of virus infectivity and its clinical outcomes often depend on various biological parameters (e.g., age, genetic factors, diabetes, obesity and other ailments) of an individual along with multiple environmental factors (e.g., air temperature, humidity, seasons). Thus, despite the extensive search forÂ and use of several vaccine/drug candidates, the combinative influence of these various extrinsic and intrinsic risk factors involved in the SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity has yet to be explored. Previous studies have reported that environment temperature is negatively associated with virus infectivity for SARS-CoV-2. This study elaborates on our previous findings, investigating the link between environmental temperature and other metabolic parameters, such as average total cholesterol and obesity, with the increase in COVID-19 cases. Statistical analysis conducted on a per country basis not only supports the existence of a significant negative correlation between environmental temperature and SARS-CoV-2 infections but also found a strong positive correlation between COVID-19 cases and these metabolic parameters. In addition, a multiphase growth curve model (GCM) was built to predict the contribution of these covariates in SARS-CoV-2 infectivity. These findings, for first time, support the idea that there might be a combinatorial impact of environmental temperature, average total cholesterol, and obesity in the inflation of the SARS-CoV-2 infectivity.
Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash." The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
Tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) is involved in the development of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Transforming growth factor Î²1 (TGF-Î²1) is involved in the extensive fibrosis of renal tissue by facilitating the partial epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), increasing the synthesis of extracellular matrix (ECM), inhibiting degradation, inducing apoptosis of renal parenchyma cells, and activating renal interstitial fibroblasts and inflammatory cells. Recent studies indicated that bone morphogenetic protein-7 (BMP-7) upregulated the expression of endogenous SnoN against renal TIF induced by TGF-Î²1 or hyperglycemia. Nevertheless, the mechanisms underlying the BMP-7-mediated restoration of SnoN protein level remains elusive. The present study demonstrated the increased expression of BMP-7 in diabetic mellitus (DM) mice by hydrodynamic tail vein injection of overexpressed BMP-7 plasmid, which attenuated the effects of DM on kidney in mice. Partial tubular EMT and the accumulation of Collagen-III were resisted in DM mice that received overexpressed BMP-7 plasmid. Similar in vivo results showed that BMP-7 was competent to alleviate NRK-52E cells undergoing partial EMT in a high-glucose milieu. Furthermore, exogenous BMP-7 activated the Smad1/5 pathway to promote gene transcription of SnoN and intervened ubiquitination of SnoN; both effects repaired the SnoN protein level in renal tubular cells and kidney tissues of DM mice. Therefore, these findings suggested that BMP-7 could upregulate SnoN mRNA and protein levels by activating the classical Smad1/5 pathway to refrain from the partial EMT of renal tubular epithelial cells and the deposition of ECM in DKD-induced renal fibrosis.
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
The Blue Zones are the regions of the world where people tend to live the longest and healthiest, not only because of their eating habits, but also because of how social, active, and connected the centenarians are with their communities. The foods most commonly-consumed in the Blue Zones, however, have a tremendous impact on the heart health, energy levels, cognitive functioning, and risk of disease found in these longevity hotspots, which greatly benefits the lifespan of citizens in each one of the Blue Zones.
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
After two years of COVID-related delays, five doctoral candidates share lessons they learnt. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended working environments and doctoral candidates’ schedules. As laboratories closed all over the world, remote working meant that some could read more deeply on their subject area or develop new computational skills. But for others, projects and future research careers were left hanging in the balance.
