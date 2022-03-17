ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers hoping Chiarot acquisition adds relief to blue line

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are piling up big numbers this season. Lots of goals, lots...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

theScore

Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Panthers make big move, acquire Ben Chiarot from Montreal

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers landed one of the most coveted players on the trade market Wednesday night, acquiring defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Smilanic and two draft picks. It was the second deal of the day for the Panthers, who cleared out...
NHL
Idaho8.com

Two-time defending champ Lightning get Hagel from Blackhawks

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a trade to go for a third consecutive Stanley Cup title. The two-time defending champions acquired forward Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks. Tampa Bay sent two first-round picks and young forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to Chicago for Hagel and two fourth-rounders. Hagel is 23 and has two years left on his contract after this season. The trade is reminiscent of Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois trading first-round picks for Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman before the 2020 deadline.
NHL
NHL

Ben Chiarot traded to Florida Panthers

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Wednesday that defenseman Ben Chiarot has been traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Tyler Smilanic, a 1st-round pick in 2023 and a 4th-round pick in 2022 previously acquired from the New York Rangers. The Canadiens will retain...
NHL
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Mackenzie Weegar
Idaho8.com

NeSmith ties course records at Innisbrook for 2-shot lead

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Matthew NeSmith had the round of his young career at Innisbrook. He tied the Copperhead course record with a 61. He set the 36-hole record at 14-under 128. And it gave him a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Valspar Championship. NeSmith leads by two over Adam Hadwin of Canada. Defending champion Sam Burns and Scott Stallings are another shot behind. NeSmith’s round was more than nine shots better than the field average. He had eagle attempts on three of the four par 5s and made one of them. He shot 30 on the front nine.
PALM HARBOR, FL
WTAJ

State semifinal scores and highlights from Friday

Four central PA schools remain alive in the PIAA state basketball tournament, the Bellwood Antis girls, Williamsburg and Portage girls basketball teams, as well the Elk County Catholic boys team. The semifinal games are played at neutral-sites Friday and Saturday, with championship games being played at the Giant Center in Hershey the following week. Below […]
PORTAGE, PA
Fox Sports Radio

Cowboys Lucked Out By Losing Randy Gregory

On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
NFL
#Sports Writer#Ap Sports#The Florida Panthers#The Montreal Canadiens
Idaho8.com

Moore’s foul shots lift Miami to 68-66 NCAA win over Trojans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Charlie Moore made two free throws with three seconds left and finished with 16 points to lift 10th-seeded Miami to a 68-66 win over No. 7 seed Southern California in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Moore drove the lane in the final moments and appeared to have his layup blocked by Chavez Goodwin. But a foul was called and Moore made the free throws. Miami picked up its first win in the tournament in six years. Miami will play Auburn on Sunday in a Midwest Region second-round game. Drew Peterson led USC with 17 points.
MIAMI, FL
KREX

Colorado Mesa tame Mountain Lions

Grand Junction, CO (KREX) – Colorado Mesa used a 7 run 3rd inning to cruise past the Colorado Springs Mountain Lions in a 16-0 victory. Caleb Farmer had 3 hits and 3 RBI’s for the Mavericks. The Mavericks pounded out 17 hits and improved their record to 16-5.
MESA, CO
Idaho8.com

Van Lith leads Louisville women to 83-51 rout of Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points and top-seeded Louisville never looked back as the Cardinals routed Albany 83-51 in a first round women’s NCAA Tournament game. Louisville (26-4) used runs of 13-0, 14-0 and 9-0 in the first half to build a 48-20 halftime lead. The Great Danes (23-10) came into the tournament allowing just 48.6 points per game, the second-best defense in the country. Van Lith, a 5-7 sophomore and All-ACC First Team guard, scored 17 of her points in the first half. Senior forward Emily Engstler, another All-ACC first teamer, added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with 14 points, and Ellen Hahne added 11.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Idaho8.com

Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Jabari Smith 20 points and 14 rebounds as second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half to win its 10th straight NCAA Tournament opener 80-61 in the Midwest Region. Walker Kessler finished a block shy of a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. K.D. Johnson scored 10 points during a 17-3 that put the Tigers in control in the first half. Jacksonville State cut a 24-point deficit in half at 67-55 with less than seven minutes left but got no closer. Jalen Gibbs hit four 3s and led the Gamecocks with 20 points. Auburn will play Miami in the second round.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

USC’s Enfield: Refs got it wrong on late out-of-bounds call

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern California coach Andy Enfield says the officials got it wrong when they awarded the ball to Miami on an out-of-bounds play with just over two minutes left in their NCAA Tournament game. Enfield said it was clear to him the ball went off Miami forward Sam Waardenburg after a missed free throw. Miami led 59-58 at the time and went on to score the next six points for a 65-58 lead. The Hurricanes won 68-66. Enfield said he doesn’t know how a call like that in the NCAA Tournament could be missed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Brogdon & Bitadze lead Pacers to 121-118 win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points and Goga Bitadze added 23, including two key baskets down the stretch, to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 121-118 on Friday night. Houston had a chance to tie it, but Kevin Porter Jr.’s jump shot in the lane was off. Buddy Hield made two free throws after that before Porter made a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to cut it to 1. But Hield made two more free throws to seal the victory. Christian Wood had 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets, who lost their fourth straight. Green added 20 points.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Bundesliga game called off after linesman struck by beer cup

BERLIN (AP) — A Bundesliga game between Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach has been called off after a linesman was struck in the back of the head by a plastic beer cup thrown by someone in the crowd. The match was already noteworthy for being the league’s first to be played between teams without coaches as Bochum’s Thomas Reis and Gladbach counterpart Adi Hütter have coronavirus infections. Gladbach was leading 2-0 through second-half goals from Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo with around 20 minutes remaining, when linesman Christian Gittelman was hit from behind by the beer cup. The match officials all left the field and around 15 minutes later it was announced the game would not resume.
SOCCER
Idaho8.com

Georgia women wear down Dayton in 70-54 NCAA Tournament win

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as sixth-seeded Georgia defeated No. 11 seed Dayton 70-54 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Que Morrison added 16 points for the Bulldogs and also collected eight rebounds. Jillian Hollingshead scored 15 points. Makira Cook led the Flyers with 21 points. The first half featured six lead changes and four ties, before Georgia seized control. Georgia advances to meet the Iowa State or Texas-Arlington in a second-round game on Sunday.
AMES, IA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Michigan State survives, edges Davidson 74-73 in NCAAs

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State edged Davidson 74-73 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament's first round. A.J. Hoggard added 14 points for the Spartans (23-12), the West Region's No. 7 seed. They had to wrestle away control of a tight game in the second half and then hang on against a desperate comeback push in the final seconds.
Idaho8.com

Villanova breezes past Delaware 80-60 in NCAA 1st round

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Moore scored 21 points and second-seeded Villanova had little trouble with 15th-seeded Delaware, winning 80-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Big East Player of the Collin Gillespie added 14 points for the Wildcats. Villanova advances to play seventh-seeded Ohio State in the second round of the South Region. Jyare Davis led Delaware with 17 points. The Wildcats went on a 35-10 surge spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to put away the Blue Hens.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Ivey scores 22 as Purdue beats Yale 78-56 in NCAA tourney

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaden Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Zach Edey controlled the action inside, helping Purdue overpower Yale for a 78-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Ivey, one of the fastest players in college basketball, went 3 for 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 9 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes. The 7-foot-4 Edey made the most of his size advantage against the Ivy League champions, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Azar Swain scored 18 points on 8-for-19 shooting for Yale, which had won 11 of 13.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Florida Gulf Coast overcomes Kitley, Virginia Tech 84-81

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Karli Seay made a 3-pointer from the corner with 26 seconds remaining, and 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast ousted fifth-seeded Virginia Tech 84-81 despite a career-high 42 points by Elizabeth Kitley. Kierstan Bell scored 22 points for FGCU, which was ranked in the AP Top 25 this week but received a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles showed exactly how dangerous they can be, overcoming a huge matchup problem against the 6-foot-6 Kitley. Bell scored inside with just over a minute remaining to put the Eagles up 76-74. After a miss by Kitley, Seay connected from beyond the arc to make it a five-point game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

