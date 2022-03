Nothing ruins a party more quickly than instability. You know, the guy that drank way too much and is now tripping over furniture and knocking all the paintings off your walls—Vdroop is that guy. Short for voltage droop, it's essentially a situation where voltage can drop way too low or also rise way too much. When your system is idling it’s perfectly capable of holding the voltage you have set in the BIOS. However, under initial heavy load, power to your CPU drops and the amount it drops increases as the workload increases. Voltage will then rise up quickly. This happens in a blink of an eye, and always when your CPU transitions from a state of idle to a state of load.

