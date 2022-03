Riley Green has an album dropping THIS Friday. He just announced his very first live album, We Out Here: Live, is coming our way in just a few short days: “I’ve always wanted to record a live album and the We Out Here tour was the perfect way to do it. We had a blast on the road with all of y’all and this album is from our show in Huntsville, Alabama. It’ll be out this Friday and I can’t […] The post Riley Green Announces Live Album, ‘We Out Here: Live’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO