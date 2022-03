Dolly Parton is still eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite asking to be removed from the ballot, according to Variety and Cleveland’s 3News. In a statement shared with the publications, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation called Parton’s withdrawal note “thoughtful” and continued, “From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO