“Escape From The Garden”￼

Vincent Billiard remembers walking down the Place de la Concorde at 17 and looking up at the Hôtel de Crillon and thinking: ‘I want to work there one day.’ The 38-year-old Parisian is now the managing director, having attended L’École Hôtelière de Lausanne, and cut his teeth at the Ritz-Carlton, Bulgari Hotels and St Regis. The Hôtel de Crillon was built as a palace at the command of Louis XV. Indeed, its history – Marie Antoinette took piano lessons there and Karl Lagerfeld designed the Grands Appartements – might have seemed an overwhelming responsibility to some. But Billiard has taken it all in his stride. An endless presence during lockdown – Zooming staff and keeping morale high – his creed is that, if you treat the workers with the same respect you accord to guests, you’ll have a happy and efficient ship. Chapeau to that.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO