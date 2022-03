Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen is bringing back an icon. Following a couple years of teases and spy shots, the German automaker has finally unveiled the production version of its next EV, the ID. Buzz. The gorgeous all-electric update of the iconic Microbus will go on sale in Europe this year, with an extended-wheelbase version set to debut in the US as part of the 2024 model year. We wish it looked a little more like the Type 20 concept the marque showed off in the summer of 2019, but there’s no denying the ID. Buzz is slick. The...

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO