Saint Cloud, MN

Klobuchar Announces $475K Funding for 2nd St. Cloud COP House

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A second Community Outpost House - or COP House - could be in the future for St. Cloud. United States Senator Amy Klobuchar has announced that she has...

Rural MOMS Act Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- More than half of rural Minnesota counties lack hospital-based birthing services. The Rural MOMS Act was co-sponsored by Senator Tina Smith and has now been signed into law. Smith says the legislation will provide grants to connect patients to needed care, expand telehealth and provide training for clinicians to practice in rural community-based settings:
New Buildings Recommended at the St. Cloud V.A.

The Asset and Infrastructure review process determined their recommendations for entire the Veterans Administration Health Care system which includes the St. Cloud V.A. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer for the St. Cloud V.A. He says for the past 3 to 4 years the V.A. has been conducting research to determine the asset and infrastructure situation within the V.A. system. Venable says the Asset Infrastructure Review is a study of the current and future health care needs for veterans.
Sick and Safe Time Bill Clears MN House Committee

ST. PAUL -- A bill requiring Minnesota companies to provide earned "sick" and "safe" time to employees is headed to the House floor. The measure sponsored by Duluth Representative Liz Olson cleared the House Ways and Means Committee Monday:. There are 932-thousand Minnesotans that don't have access to a single...
Why is this Small Minnesota Town Considered the “best”?

I feel like Minnesota is filled with small and medium sized towns. Obviously there are some large cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, but pretty much everything else can fall into the small or medium sized town or community. There are even some around Minnesota that are "unincorporated" meaning that they don't have police or fire and rescue. They have to rely on neighboring towns if there are any emergencies.
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

