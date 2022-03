Now that we can finally take a deep breath since the MLB is officially back after a nerve racking offseason lockout, there are still some other issues that could be huge focal points for this upcoming season. New York City’s stiff vaccine protocols would mean that any unvaccinated player for either the New York Yankees or New York Mets, would not be allowed to play home games in the upcoming season. Spoke to a City Hall spokesperson and the Yankees […] The post Unvaccinated New York Mets And Yankees Players Will Not Be Allowed To Play Home Games This Season first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO