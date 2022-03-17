Steph Curry Out Indefinitely With Sprained Left Foot From Collision With Marcus Smart

BOSTON (CBS) — The Warriors got a fairly positive injury update on Steph Curry, but his Wednesday night collision with Marcus Smart is going to keep the Golden State sharpshooter out of the lineup for a bit.

Curry is out indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his left foot, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic , though there is optimism that he could be back before the start of the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . There is no structural damage in Curry’s foot, but he will undergo further testing.

Curry was injured during Wednesday night’s 110-88 Celtics win in San Francisco when he and Smart both went for a loose ball. Smart dove for the ball and rolled up on Curry’s foot. The Warriors superstar limped off the court and did not return.

The play did not sit well with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who had an animated conversation with Smart during the game and then referred to it as a “dangerous play” after the game.

Golden State just got Klay Thompson and Draymond Green back in the lineup, but now it appears the Warriors will have to close out the regular season without their best player. They currently sit in the three-seed in the Western Conference, one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and 3.5 games up on the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.