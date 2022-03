[UPDATE: OHS lost their game Friday and will play in the consolation round Saturday at 9 am.]. Owatonna's adapted floor hockey team got a roll at just the right time. After dropping their first five games of the season and not generating much offense, the team takes a four-game winning streak into the state tournament on March 18 and 19 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

